Retired U.S. Army Soldier Finds Purpose, Unity with Team Army at 2026 Warrior Games

SAN ANTONIO, Texas –June 12, 2026 – Retired Master Sgt. Christopher Morago is going into the 2026 Warrior Games with Team Army carrying a mission larger than competition: turn recovery into victory.

Morago, a second-time Warrior Games competitor, began his Army career in March 1996 and spent much of his service training and mentoring Soldiers. His career included support to multiple missions, including Operation Iraqi Freedom and the COVID-19 response. Despite injuries and health challenges, Morago remains focused on moving forward and encouraging others to never accept defeat.

For Morago, adaptive sports are more than physical activity. They’re part of how he reconnects with strength, purpose and a sense of belonging.

“The moment I lock my shoes on the pedals of the recumbent bike, I start to feel like I’m alive,” Morago said. “The faster and harder I pedal, the more I can feel my heart racing. The challenge of trying to outrace other competitors makes me push even harder.”

That challenge, he said, is strengthened by what he feels with other Team Army competitors.

“Knowing that we're all dealing with our own challenges, the sense of belonging to Team Army is a great feeling of both happiness and unity,” Morago said.

Through the Army Recovery Care Program and Soldier Recovery Units, adaptive sports and reconditioning activities help Soldiers build physical strength, confidence and connection throughout recovery. At the Warrior Games, that mission is visible through competitors like Morago, who’ve trained not only to perform, but to keep moving forward as part of a team.

Morago said being surrounded by fellow Team Army competitors makes the 2026 Warrior Games especially meaningful.

“Being here with fellow Team Army Soldiers is amazing and very much cherished,” Morago said. “The moment I put on the Team Army gear is the very second I begin to realize that I become part of something more than just myself.” That sense of team is central to how Morago views the Warrior Games.

“There is no ‘I’ in team,” Morago said. “There is pride in accomplishment and winning together as a team.” Throughout the week, Team Army competitors will participate in adaptive sports events including archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, pickleball, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

That connection is part of what makes the Games meaningful beyond the field of play. Coaches, families, caregivers, teammates and Soldier Recovery Unit staff remain part of the recovery environment, supporting competitors as they prepare to take the field, court, pool, track or range.

For Morago, the Warrior Games are also a reminder to value each day and each moment.

“I’ve pushed myself to learn to enjoy life one day at a time,” Morago said. “Sometimes, one moment at a time.” Because of his health challenges, Morago said he doesn't take each day or each memory for granted.

“There are days, I wake up not remembering what happened yesterday,” Morago said. “There are moments where I lose track of time and feel like I’m trying to hold on to a new memory. So I realize that we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow, and we have to relish the moments we have in front of us now.”

For Morago, competing at the Warrior Games means becoming part of something larger than his own recovery. “The Warrior Games allow me to be part of history with fellow warriors and Soldiers,” Morago said. “I’m truly inspired by watching fellow Soldiers compete and do it well while dealing with the challenges they face every day. They're the true meaning behind Army Strong.”

As competition kicks off, Morago said Team Army’s presence at the Warrior Games reflects the Army’s larger message of purpose, resilience and unity.

“The Army has never asked you to be better than someone else, but simply to be all that you can be,” Morago said. “I believe that's the sole purpose of the Warrior Games.”

For Morago and Team Army, the mission is clear: compete with purpose, stand united and show that recovery itself is victory.