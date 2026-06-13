County Certifies 2026 Primary Election Results; Public Precinct Selection for Post-Election System Check Scheduled for June 15

June 12, 2026

The Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners, acting as the County Canvassing Board, has completed certification of the county's 2026 Primary Election results. Click here to watch the certification online.

With county certification now complete, the election process moves to the post-election system check required under New Mexico law. The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office announced that the public selection of precincts for the 2026 Primary Election post-election system check will take place on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the New Mexico State Land Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Members of the public may also observe the precinct selection virtually at:

https://nm-gov.zoom.us/j/87188411572?pwd=b0GobVYJrm4XBX4ds8kM1JMcZaoxOa.1#success

Following the public selection, the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will begin the post-election system check on Tuesday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Preserving History and Democracy Warehouse, located at 2821 Las Vegas Ct., Las Cruces, NM 88007. An update identifying the precincts selected for Doña Ana County will be released on Monday following the completion of the precinct selection process, pending notification by the independent auditing firm.

Under Section 1-14-13.2 NMSA, “for each selected office, the auditor shall publicly select a random sample of precincts from a pool of all precincts in the state no later than twelve days after the election. The random sample shall be chosen in a process that will ensure, with at least ninety percent probability for the selected offices, that faulty tabulators would be detected if they would change the outcome of the election for a selected office.”

The results of the audit must be submitted to the independent auditing firm for review within 14 days of notification of the selected precincts.

For more information about the election process and the services provided by the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office, please visit donaana.gov/clerk