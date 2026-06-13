County provides additional back pay to contracted healthcare employees to ensure continuity of care at Detention Center

June 12, 2026

To ensure uninterrupted healthcare services at the Doña Ana County Detention Center, the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners voted Friday to provide additional back pay to employees of YesCare Inc., the facility's current healthcare contractor.

The action follows YesCare’s latest missed payroll payment to employees on Friday, June 5. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 8.

County Commissioners approved using the same process implemented following YesCare’s first missed payroll period, allowing the County to make direct payments to affected employees. The amount paid by the County will be deducted from the final payment to YesCare when its services are terminated.

Today’s action is intended to ensure the continued delivery of healthcare services at the Detention Center while the county transitions to a new healthcare provider. Following the Board’s action, YesCare employees are expected to receive payment on Monday, June 15.

The Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners approved an emergency procurement contract with Thrive Medical Services during an emergency meeting on June 2, 2026. The transition from YesCare and Thrive Medical Services is scheduled to be completed by June 22.