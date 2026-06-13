Governor Morrisey Announces More Than $17 Million in Economic Enhancement Grants for Infrastructure Projects Across West Virginia ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has approved more than $17 million in Economic Enhancement Grant (EEG) funding for infrastructure projects in Mason, Morgan, and Wood counties. The projects include sewer system expansions to support housing and economic development, as well as upgrades to critical drinking water infrastructure.

"Infrastructure is often the difference between a project moving forward and an opportunity being lost," said Governor Morrisey. "These investments will help communities prepare for growth, support new housing development, strengthen public health protections, and ensure West Virginia is ready to compete for future investment."

Approved projects include:

Mason County Public Service District, Mason County – The Mason County Public Service District was awarded $14,435,000 for a sewer line extension along State Route 817. The project will support the development of two residential communities and help address the need for additional housing options in Mason County.

Warm Springs Public Service District, Morgan County – The Warm Springs Public Service District was awarded $1,000,000 for a sewer line extension that will provide service to Senior Life Services of Morgan County and the surrounding area while supporting future economic development opportunities.

Parkersburg Utility Board, Wood County – The Parkersburg Utility Board was awarded $2,000,000 for improvements to its water treatment plant. The project will expand treatment capabilities to address the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for PFAS in drinking water. Combined with funding from the Drinking Water Technical Review Fund, contributions from Chemours, and a contribution from the Parkersburg Utility Board, the project's total funding package will provide the $25,746,650 needed to complete the improvements.

Together, these projects will expand infrastructure capacity, support residential growth, strengthen public health protections, and help position communities across West Virginia for future economic development.