Episode 160: Mayor Blangiardi on a new Police Chief, a new Zoo Director, and the demolition of Aloha Stadium

On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins host Brandi Higa to discuss the naming of David Lazar as Honolulu’s new Chief of Police, John Berry, as the City’s new zoo director, and the demolition of Aloha Stadium.

Honolulu’s New Chief of Police

After a thorough, community-driven search, the Honolulu Police Commission last month selected David Lazar as the next Chief of the Honolulu Police Department. Lazar, a retired assistant chief from the San Francisco Police Department, brings with him a wealth of experience and a genuine commitment to the people of Oʻahu.

“He said everything right about this leadership challenge and what he wants to bring, in not only what he’s learned all those years but his desire to do a really good job here in Hawai‘i,” explained Mayor Blangiardi.

Lazar spent 33 years working his way up through the ranks before being tapped to lead HPD. His vision for the future of the department centers on modernization, transparency, and stronger community trust — but he has been clear that his success will be a team effort.

Honolulu’s New Zoo Director

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the appointment of John Berry as the next Director of the Honolulu Zoo, bringing to the City & County of Honolulu one of the most accomplished leaders in the zoological, conservation, and public service communities.

“I put a premium on leadership,” added Mayor Blangiardi. “And if you have the right leaders, magical things happen. And that’s what we’ve tried to assemble over the course of time and bring to the City.”

Berry most recently served as President of the American Australian Association and previously held senior leadership positions at the highest levels of the federal government, including U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget at the U.S. Department of the Interior, and Deputy Assistant Secretary and acting Assistant Secretary for Law Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Aloha to Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium reached another significant milestone last week as crews completed the final stadium tripping event, bringing an important chapter in the iconic facility’s history to a close.

“I’ve had so many incredible memories in that stadium from the standpoint of my early coaching career when we opened it up to several years as a coach there and then for all the magical years I had with the late great Jim Leahey on headset for University of Hawai‘i games during the heyday, back when we used to sell that stadium out.”

Demolition efforts remain on track for completion by the end of the year.