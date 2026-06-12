Traffic Advisory: Pavement Repairs on California Avenue in Wahiawā

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) will begin a roadway improvement project on California Avenue on Friday, June 19, 2026, requiring partial lane closures between Kamehameha Highway and Puninoni Street.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding State holidays. The project is expected to be completed by February 19, 2027.

The work includes necessary pavement repairs to improve roadway conditions and extend the street’s life.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area when possible and use alternate routes. Those traveling through the work zone should expect delays, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted traffic control signs and directions. Access to some driveways may be temporarily restricted during construction; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

DFM’s consultant, BOW Construction Management Service, Inc., will oversee project coordination, including traffic management, business access, deliveries, refuse collection, and emergency services.

For questions or concerns regarding the project, please contact BOW Construction Management Service, Inc. at (808) 520-1733.