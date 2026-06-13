Quitman, GA (June 12, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Emory Cole Williford, age 20, of Quitman, Georgia, with two counts of First Degree Cruelty to Children and two counts of Aggravated Assault-Family Violence. On May 27, 2026, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with a child abuse investigation involving a 7-week-old infant.

On May 27, 2026, Williford and the baby’s mother initially brought the infant to a local hospital. The baby was then transferred to a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Medical testing revealed the infant had numerous broken bones.

GBI agents and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Williford on June 8, 2026, and booked him into the Brooks County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.