Nevada Democrats United in Tackling the Lombardo-Trump Affordability Crisis Headed into General Election 

“Democrats say their campaigns this fall will center on affordability and jobs, drawing a sharp contrast between their economic agenda and what they call Lombardo and Nevada Republicans’ record at the State House” – Fox 5

Following a successful primary election that engaged voters and volunteers across Nevada and demonstrated the strength of NV Dems’ organizing operation, Democratic nominees are united in their efforts to reverse the financial pain the Lombardo-Trump economy has inflicted on working families.

On Wednesday in Las Vegas and Thursday in Reno, Democratic nominee for Governor Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Democratic slate marked the beginning of the end of the Lombardo-Trump economy by highlighting the contrast between Republicans’ record of supporting Donald Trump’s policies that are straining Nevada families’ pocketbooks and Democrats’ commitment to lowering costs and improving the lives of working families.

With gas prices reaching above $5 a gallon for multiple months since the start of Trump’s Iran war that Republicans support, gaming numbers reached record lows, unemployment rates the highest of any state in the country, voters are ready to turn the page and elect new leadership that will put Nevadans over big corporations and special interests that are driving prices up.

Here’s what people are saying about the united Nevada Democratic message heading into the general election:

On the Airwaves

Fox 5: “Democrats say their campaigns this fall will center on affordability and jobs, drawing a sharp contrast between their economic agenda and what they call Lombardo and Nevada Republican’s record at the state house.”

KTVN: “Today the Democratic nominees for Governor and Congressional District Two spoke about the impact of rising prices on Nevadans.”

KRXI: “Attorney General Aaron Ford, who secured the party’s nomination for governor on the Democratic side, emphasized issues such as cost of living, economic opportunity and job creation”

KSNV: “Nevada Democrats made their case as to the reasons why they should be the party to lead Nevada…They brought up several of the issues and topics that they believe resonate the most with Nevadans and voters, including affordability, the economy, health care, and resources for schools. Additionally, they made the stark contrast between them and Republicans, highlighting some of the downfalls they believe that Republicans had, including vetoing several bills they believe would have made life for Nevadans a whole lot easier.”

KLAS: “Some Nevada Democrats held a news conference following the elections, speakers criticizing Republican Governor Joe Lombardo linking him to President Donald Trump.”

In Print

Las Vegas Sun: Nevada Democrats rally after primary and declare Nov. 3 accountability day

The assembled candidates would fight to ensure Nevadans “not just survive but thrive,” he said.

One by one, the candidates advancing to the general election delivered prepared statements that echoed the same theme: Nevada’s economy is failing working-class families, and the fault, they said, falls squarely on Lombardo and President Donald Trump.

Central to their pitch: a 2025 KLAS-TV interview in which Lombardo, when asked about Trump’s tariffs and their potential toll on Nevada’s economy, offered no relief: “I think we need to maybe feel a little pain in the short term.”

Pressed further in later interviews, he tried to step back from the issue, framing it as a matter of foreign policy rather than something within his purview as governor.

“The pain he wants us to feel now is just the beginning,” said Daniele Monroe-Moreno, chairwoman of the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Nevada Current: Democratic primary winners promise campaign tying Lombardo, Republicans to Trump

Democrats who prevailed in statewide primary races took a victory lap Wednesday in Las Vegas at the Nevada Democratic Party headquarters, promising a general election campaign focused on linking Republican candidates, especially Gov. Joe Lombardo, to President Donald Trump.

The event, featuring gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Aaron Ford, attorney general nominee Nicole Cannizzaro, and other victorious Democrats, came hours after news the consumer price index reached its highest point in three years as a result of the U.S. war on Iran, prompting Trump to tell reporters “I love the inflation.”

The election “is about electing leaders who will put Nevada families first,” said Democratic Party Chairperson Danielle Monroe-Moreno. “Not their billionaire donors or large corporations. And absolutely not Donald Trump.”

“Today, Nevada, is the beginning of the end of the failed Lombardo-Trump economy,” said Ford, who will face Lombardo in the general election.

On the Internet:

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