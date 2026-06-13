Community Members' Concerns Affirmed with State Auditor’s Findings on the RUSD STEM Education Center…

(RIVERSIDE) – The California State Auditor released the final report on June 9, 2026, regarding the Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) STEM Education Center (STEM Center), at the request of Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside).

In April 2025, Senator Cervantes submitted an audit request to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee (JLAC) regarding RUSD's lack of transparency in its handling of the proposed STEM Center.

“Key findings in the State Auditor’s report regarding the STEM Education Center project confirm many of the concerns raised by members of the RUSD community,” explained Senator Cervantes. “The audit found that inconsistent reporting and documentation of Measure O bond fund allocations reduced public transparency, making it difficult for both the school board and community members to fully understand the project’s financial commitments.”

The report also identified a lack of clear records, limited public access to information, inconsistent communication, and unreliable documentation regarding the use of public funds. According to the Auditor, the shortcomings contributed to increased cost, project delays, and diminished public trust. The audit validates concerns that many community members raised throughout this process and underscores the need for greater accountability in the management of taxpayer-funded projects.

“A diverse and united community came together for its children. We became a voice needing to be heard, and our trusted leader, Senator Sabrina Cervantes, answered the call,” said Eastside Think Tank Chair, Mary Figueroa. “We applaud the state audit, its recommendations, and its findings that confirmed the community’s concern with the proposed STEM high school planned by RUSD on the campus of the University of California, Riverside. We remain strong supporters of the STEM program; however, in moving forward with concerns and questions to RUSD, the community found a less-than-transparent process. As a result, trust became a serious issue between the community and the agency meant to provide educational services to our children and our families. We, however, look forward to working with RUSD in providing programs that benefit our future leaders and current children, regardless of where they live, where they come from, and who their parents are. We are united as one community, and this audit has shown the power of that voice.”

“One of my responsibilities as a member of the Legislature is to provide oversight and ensure accountability in the use of public funds. When concerns are brought forward by the community, it is my duty to seek answers and advocate for transparency,” the Senator added. “Now that the audit has provided those answers, I am hopeful that the district will implement the Auditor’s recommendations for stronger oversight, clearer communication, and more consistent documentation. Doing so will help restore public confidence, strengthen accountability, and ensure the transparency that students, families, taxpayers, and the community deserve.”

To review the full audit report, go to: 2025-122 Riverside STEM Education Center Project - California State Auditor.

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