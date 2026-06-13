Founder of Natural Healing Center

As Nutrition Response Testing® (NRT) grows in popularity, Natural Healing Center outlines what separates responsible practice from industry red flags.

Consumers have been burned by practitioners who oversold what NRT can do. That damages trust. The answer is not to abandon the methodology. It is to practice it with honesty.” — Shannon Eggleston, founder of Natural Healing Center

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrition Response Testing has a reputation problem. Not because the methodology is without merit -- but because, like many integrative health approaches, it has been practiced inconsistently across the industry. Natural Healing Center, a Newport Beach naturopathic practice with more than 35 years of clinical experience and 18 years of documented consumer reviews (451 verified reviews on record), is speaking directly to that controversy and drawing a clear line between what a responsible NRT practice looks like and what it does not.The practice position is straightforward: NRT, when applied with integrity, produces meaningful results. When applied without it, it contributes to the skepticism that continues to exist around the field.What Is Driving the SkepticismConsumer skepticism around NRT typically centers on four practitioner behaviors that Natural Healing Center identifies as red flags in the field.The first is the claim that muscle testing alone can diagnose everything. Responsible NRT practice does not position muscle testing as a standalone tool. It is one input in a broader clinical conversation, not a replacement for comprehensive assessment.The second is advising clients to stop prescribed medications without coordination with their existing medical providers. Natural Healing Center does not advise medication discontinuation. Any changes to pharmaceutical protocols remain the jurisdiction of the prescribing physician.The third is selling large volumes of expensive supplements based solely on NRT results without ongoing outcome tracking. At Natural Healing Center, supplementation protocols are individually tested against each client's specific response, adjusted at every appointment, and reduced as health improves. The goal is less supplementation over time, not more.The fourth is claiming to identify serious diseases without independent laboratory confirmation. Natural Healing Center does not diagnose nor make disease claims. Its focus is on identifying what the body needs to support its own natural healing processes."These are real issues, and the field needs to acknowledge them," said Shannon Eggleston, founder of Natural Healing Center. "Consumers have been burned by practitioners who oversold what NRT can do. That damages trust - not just in one practice but across the entire field. The answer is not to abandon the methodology. It is to practice it with honesty."What Responsible NRT Practice Looks LikeBeyond the red flags, Natural Healing Center points to a set of foundational principles where NRT and mainstream wellness research align and where the underlying interventions are well-supported by consumer health science, regardless of any debate about testing methodology.These include a whole-food, minimally processed dietary framework. Reduction of ultra-processed food consumption. Structured stress management is integrated into the care protocol. Gut health assessment as a foundational priority. Sleep quality as a clinical variable. And blood sugar stability is a measurable marker of overall systemic function."The debate about muscle testing should not obscure the fact that the lifestyle and nutritional interventions at the core of NRT practice are the same ones mainstream health researchers have been documenting for decades," said Eggleston. "Whole foods work. Gut health matters. Stress affects every system in the body. That is not a controversial position; it is a well-established one."An 18-Year Consumer Record as EvidenceNatural Healing Center's Client-Reported Outcomes Report documents 451 verified consumer reviews across 18 years and 16 health condition categories - returning a 94 percent positive rating. None of the 12 critical reviews in the dataset document an adverse health experience.The practice attributes that record to a consistent ethical framework: no disease identification claims, no medication interference, no supplement loading, and no promises the methodology cannot keep."Much of the criticism comes from a misunderstanding of what NRT is designed to do," said Eggleston. "We do not present it as a diagnostic tool. We use it to identify areas where the body may be under stress and to help guide individualized nutritional support. It is one part of a broader clinical conversation, not a replacement for comprehensive assessment. That is a meaningful contribution to client care. It doesn't need exaggerated claims to demonstrate value - its value is reflected in the outcomes our clients experience every day."The full consumer outcomes report is available at naturalhealingcenter.us/client-reported-outcomes-report-nutrition-response-testing/Natural Healing Center serves clients in person in Newport Beach, California, and nationwide through telehealth consultations.

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