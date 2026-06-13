New Book Reframes Trauma as the Soul’s Survival Strategy, Not Its Failure

Soul After Trauma traces the soul from ancient philosophy to modern neuroscience, introducing a groundbreaking framework for healing, reintegration, and hope.

We have misread the fragmented soul for too long. It is not broken. The soul fragments to survive trauma; then, when safe, it will reintegrate to heal.” — Albert Baye Schriber, PhD, author of Soul After Trauma

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philosopher and author Albert Baye Schriber, PhD, has released Soul After Trauma: A History of the Soul and a New Architecture of Survival, Reintegration and Hope, a 120-page work that challenges conventional thinking around psychological injury and introduces the Layered Soul Model, a new framework for understanding how the inner self reorganizes after overwhelming experience, and how genuine healing begins.Drawing from developmental psychology, trauma science, neuroscience, and four decades of philosophical inquiry, Schriber presents trauma not as personal failure but as the soul’s adaptive response to conditions that exceed its capacity to remain whole. Tracing the concept of the soul from ancient breath traditions through Plato, Augustine, Freud, Jung, and modern parts-based healing models, the book argues that fragmentation is not damage; it is survival. The parts of the self that split away under extreme pressure do not disappear; they carry what the whole cannot hold, waiting to be recognized and brought home.At the center of the book is the Layered Soul Model, Schriber’s original contribution to the field. The model maps how the inner self stratifies during chronic or acute trauma, which layers become inaccessible, and how reintegration, not simply symptom management, becomes possible when those layers are approached with patience, philosophical clarity, and compassion. The framework is designed to be useful not only for mental health practitioners and therapists, but for survivors, spiritual caregivers, and anyone who has witnessed the long reach of human suffering.Soul After Trauma arrives at a moment of growing public awareness around trauma’s lasting effects. With trauma-informed care expanding across healthcare, education, and social services, Schriber’s work offers a rare synthesis: philosophical rigor paired with clinical relevance and accessible prose. The book is written for survivors, therapists, healers, clergy, and readers who want to understand not just what trauma does to the mind, but what it does to the soul — and what it means to truly come back.About Albert Baye SchriberAlbert Baye Schriber, PhD, holds a doctorate in philosophy and brings a rare cross-disciplinary perspective to questions of mind, consciousness, and the human soul. A U.S. Navy electronics veteran and 27-year Hewlett-Packard professional, Schriber has spent decades at the intersection of technology, metaphysics, and the study of human experience. His work explores how ancient philosophical traditions speak to the most urgent questions of modern life — including how people survive, fragment, and find their way back to themselves. He is published through IngramSpark and PublishDrive, and his books are available through major online retailers worldwide. More information is available at www.albertbayeschriber.com Book Details:Title: Soul After Trauma: A History of the Soul and a New Architecture of Survival, Reintegration and HopeAuthor: Albert Baye Schriber, PhDRelease Date: June 10, 2026Pages: 120Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBookISBN (Paperback): 978-1-7950842-1-6ISBN (Hardcover): 978-1-7950842-2-3ISBN (eBook): 978-1-7950842-0-9Publisher: IngramSpark / PublishDriveAvailable at: www.albertbayeschriber.com and major online retailers

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