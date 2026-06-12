Public Fish Salvage June 12 to July 15, Adobe Creek (Blue Lake), Thurston reservoirs

Thurston Reservoir, above, and Adobe Creek Reservoir (known locally as Blue Lake), near Lamar, Colorado, both permanently close to public access on the final day of a public fish salvage scheduled June 12 through July 15. (Photo taken December 2025) CPW Photo/Garrett Krumwiede Linked Here

June 12, 2026

LAMAR, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife declared a public fish salvage at Adobe Creek Reservoir (known locally as Blue Lake) and at Thurston Reservoir today through July 15. The Fort Lyon Canal Company formally notified CPW that the current recreational lease agreement will not be renewed, permanently ending public access to both fisheries on the last day of the salvage.

For decades the two reservoirs have attracted anglers from Colorado and Kansas in pursuit of catfish, crappie, saugeye, walleye and other sportfish at two of southeastern Colorado’s few large warmwater fisheries.

"Together, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Fort Lyon Canal Company have provided recreational fishing at these two reservoirs since 1970 that generations of anglers have enjoyed," said Todd Marriott, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. "While we are disappointed we could not reach an agreement to continue that opportunity, our focus now is on conserving the fishery resource and ensuring Colorado anglers receive the greatest possible benefit from it."

CPW fisheries staff have already started fish salvage operations. When practical, sportfish will be relocated to other southeast reservoirs. These efforts are intended to preserve as much of the fishery resource as possible for Colorado anglers. In addition to fish relocation efforts, CPW is evaluating the removal of infrastructure located on the properties, including a boat ramp and other facilities. Under the terms of the current agreement, certain infrastructure must be removed at the conclusion of the lease.

"Colorado's hunters, anglers and taxpayers have invested in these fisheries and access improvements," said Marriott. "We are committed to protecting as much of that public investment as possible, whether that's relocating fish to other public waters or responsibly removing infrastructure as required under the lease."

The public fish salvage is authorized under Parks and Wildlife Commission Regulation 104.G. The salvage order, signed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Laura Clellan, allows expanded methods of take to maximize public utilization of the fishery resource.

"We are allowing all legal angling methods, including all net and trap types, snagging and gigs, archery equipment, unlimited rods, trot lines and jugs," said Marriott. "Because the window to salvage these fish is limited, we want to maximize the ability of sportspeople to remove fish for their benefit while helping utilize the resource."

A valid Colorado fishing license is required. Current size, bag and possession limits are suspended for Adobe Creek and Thurston reservoirs for the duration of the salvage. Authorized methods of take include:

• All net and trap types

• Snagging and gigs

• Archery equipment

• Unlimited fishing rods

• Trot lines

• Jugs

The public fish salvage applies only to Adobe Creek and Thurston reservoirs. Notification of any changes to the salvage order, including closure of the public fish salvage, will be made through signs posted at the reservoirs and through CPW communication channels.

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PHOTO CUTLINES:

Adobe Creek Reservoir (Blue Lake) 1 - Viewed from the boat dock June 10, 2026 / CPW Photo/Todd Marriott

Adobe Creek Reservoir (Blue Lake) 2 - Viewed from the shore in this undated photo / CPW Photo

Thurston Reservoir 1 - Viewed across the reservoir to the far shore in this undated photo / CPW Photo

Thurston Reservoir 2 - Viewed from the shore December 2025 / CPW Photo/Garrett Krumwiede