State Police Arrest Magnolia Man for Pointing Gun at School Bus

Date Posted: Friday, June 12th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 62-year-old Charles McCombs, of Magnolia, Delaware, for aggravated menacing after he pointed a gun at students on a school bus.

On June 9, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the School Resource Officer assigned to Polytech High School was notified by school administration of a cell phone video that showed a man pointing a gun at students on a school bus. During the investigation, detectives learned that earlier in the day, while traveling on Peachtree Run near Millchop Lane in Magnolia, a student on the school bus sprayed water from a water gun at a man riding a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle while it was next to the bus. After the being sprayed with water, the motorcyclist yelled at the students, pulled a gun, and pointed it at the school bus as it drove away.

Through investigative means, detectives identified the suspect as Charles McCombs and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On June 11, 2026, McCombs was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,000 secured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 6 counts

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.