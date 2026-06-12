Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - Architect of the Capitol - Library Buildings and Grounds Jurisdiction

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit for Architect of the Capitol, Library Buildings and Grounds Jurisdiction

Notice is hereby given that the Architect of the Capitol, Library Buildings and Grounds Jurisdiction has applied for a Title V air quality permit renewal pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) to operate the following emission units and miscellaneous sources of air emissions at the Library of Congress:

Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Identification and Location Chapter 2 Permit or Approval No.† Approval Date Emergency Generator #2 MTU Model No. 12V4000G43 generator set located at John Adams Building, 110 Second Street SE, Washington, DC 20003 6815 3/11/2014 Emergency Generator #1 Perkins Model No. 1006-6T generator set located at St. Cecilia Special Services Facilities Center, 601 East Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003 7115-SC-0062 6/6/2018 Emergency Generator A Detroit Model No. 81637305 generator set located at James Madison Memorial Building, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003 7115-SC-0060 6/6/2018 Emergency Generator B Detroit Model No. 91637005 generator set located at James Madison Memorial Building, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003 7115-SC-0059 6/6/2018 Emergency Generator C Detroit Model No. 91637305 generator set located at James Madison Memorial Building, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003 7115-SC-0022 12/12/2017 Emergency Generator D Detroit Model No. 81637305 generator set located at James Madison Memorial Building, 101 Independence Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003 7115-SC-0061 6/6/2018 Emergency Generator JEFF3 Kohler Model No. KD-1500 generator set located at the Thomas Jefferson Building, 10 First Street SE, Washington, DC 20003 7048-SC-0212-R2 5/7/2025

† These permits/approvals were previously (or in the case of approval No. 7048-SC-0212-R2, will be) incorporated into the facility Title V permit and ceased to exist as separate permits/approvals (except for historical purposes) with that incorporation.

Miscellaneous Activities:

1: Two (2) Underground Storage Tanks (USTs) for diesel;

2: Eight (8) Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs) for diesel;

3: Cold solvent degreasers/parts washers that use only zero VOC solvents; and

4: One (1) main general carpentry shop dust collector and dedicated dust collectors for the panel saw (aka cabinet saw), table saw, and two (2) Festool multitools; and

5: Welding operations including those with an associated welding fume hood ventilation system.

The contact person for the facility is Mr. James Styers, Environmental Engineer, at (202) 226-6636 or [email protected].

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

Facility-Wide Emissions Summary (tons per year) Pollutant Potential Emissions Oxides of Sulfur (SOx) 0.11 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 38.73 Particulate Matter (PM/PM10) 1.33 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 1.01 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 6.37 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 0.05

This facility has the potential to emit 38.73 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx). The value for this criteria pollutant exceeds the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NOx. Because potential emissions of NOxexceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 053-R1 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief

Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 20, 2026 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Afewerki Birhane at (202) 573-5029 or [email protected]