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Help choose Michigan’s next “I Voted” Sticker, free summer concerts, and more

The Greater Lansing Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be at the following locations in Lansing this week:

  • Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Restoration Life Church, 5455 Willoughby Road, in Lansing. 
  • Thursday, June 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at New Mount Calvary Church, 3800 W. Miller Road, in Lansing.

These events are open to the public and identification is not required. The distribution may end early if food runs out. Organizers ask that participants do not line up more than 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. For more information, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at 517-853-7800.

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Help choose Michigan’s next “I Voted” Sticker, free summer concerts, and more

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