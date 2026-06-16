The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained and Board Certified Psychiatrist Specialist: Shobhit Negi, MD, QME

Dr. Shobhit Negi has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shobhit Negi, MD is a board certified in psychiatry and Fellowship trained in Forensic Psychiatry at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He brings extensive clinical expertise in general psychiatry, and forensic psychiatry, with a strong focus on complex psychiatric care, juvenile justice populations, and high-acuity patients requiring comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation and treatment, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Negi’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Azusa● Moreno Valley● Santa Clara● Long Beach● Bakersfield● Los Angeles● Cathedral City● Greenfield● San Bernardino● ParamountDr. Negi completed his Psychiatry Residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he received comprehensive training in inpatient, outpatient, and consult-liaison psychiatry. He earned his medical degree from King George’s Medical College in Lucknow, India, and completed his compulsory rotating internship at Doon Hospital in Dehradun, India.He is also an active speaker and presenter in psychiatry, having delivered grand rounds, participated in national and international conferences, served as a panelist at mental health forums, and hosted the Annual Juvenile Forensic Psychiatry Symposium in collaboration with leading academic institutions.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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