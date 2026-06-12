Arizona Students Could Receive Expanded Instruction on America's Founding Principles Under Senator Finchem Bill Sent to Governor

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona students could soon receive expanded instruction on the nation's founding principles, constitutional freedoms, and the ideas that shaped American history under legislation sponsored by Senator Mark Finchem that is now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs' signature.

SB 1572, the "Return to Civics Instruction Act," requires Arizona public schools to observe Celebrate Freedom Week and provide age-appropriate instruction on the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the historical events that shaped the nation. The bill also requires instruction on how the principles expressed in the Declaration of Independence influenced major moments in American history, including the American Revolution, the abolitionist movement, women's suffrage, and the creation of the Constitution. Additionally, students in grades 3 through 12 would recite a passage from the Declaration of Independence during Freedom Week, with exemptions available upon parental request or other specified circumstances.

"This bill was brought forward by a constituent with language from a similar bill that was passed into law by the Texas Legislature. If our students don't know where their civil rights come from, how will they resist attempts to separate them from their civil rights?" said Senator Finchem. "Too many students graduate without a basic understanding of the principles that shaped our nation and continue to protect our freedoms today. A strong civics education helps students understand not only how our government works, but why the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights matter. If we want future generations to preserve liberty, they first need to understand the ideas and sacrifices that made liberty possible. This bill helps ensure Arizona students receive that foundation."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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