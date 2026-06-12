Bills from Senator Bolick Putting Children's Safety and Victims' Rights First Advance to Governor's Desk

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senator Shawnna Bolick to strengthen protections for children and victims of sexual offenses is now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs' consideration after passing the Arizona Legislature.

SB 1476 addresses situations where a child is harmed because of neglect tied to substance abuse, including drug or alcohol exposure before birth. The bill establishes child neglect as a criminal offense in these cases, classified as a Class 6 felony, while encouraging pregnant mothers struggling with addiction to seek treatment by providing a legal defense for those who successfully complete a drug or alcohol recovery program during pregnancy.

"Every child deserves a safe and healthy start in life," said Senator Bolick. "When substance abuse harms a child before they're even born, the law should recognize that reality while also encouraging mothers to seek treatment and recovery. This bill strikes an appropriate balance between accountability and compassion, with both the mother's and child's well-being remaining the top priority."

SB 1669 helps ensure sexual assault cases stay focused on the facts of the alleged crime, not unnecessary attacks on a victim's personal history. The legislation updates Arizona's rape shield law by clarifying the limited circumstances under which evidence related to a victim's prior sexual conduct may be admitted in court, including when it is directly relevant to explaining the source of a physical injury. The bill provides clearer guidance for judges while preserving important protections for victims of sexual offenses.

"Justice requires both fairness for defendants and respect for victims," said Senator Bolick. "Relevant evidence should be considered when necessary, but victims should not be subjected to unnecessary attacks on their character that have nothing to do with the facts of the case. This bill provides clearer guidance for courts while helping preserve the dignity of those who come forward."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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