Governor Now Weighing Senate Republican Bills Targeting Border Security, Fentanyl Trafficking, Immigration Enforcement, Public Safety

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—A package of Arizona Senate Republican bills aimed at strengthening border security, combating fentanyl trafficking, enforcing immigration laws, and expanding public safety resources are now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs' consideration after passing the Legislature.

Sponsored by Senator Wendy Rogers and Senator David Farnsworth, the measures address challenges ranging from illegal immigration and cartel-driven drug trafficking to emerging technologies that can assist law enforcement along Arizona's border.

SB 1055 requires law enforcement agencies to immediately notify federal immigration authorities when an individual who is unlawfully present in the United States is arrested for violating state or local law, helping ensure federal officials receive timely information before a suspect is released.

SB 1061 lowers the amount of fentanyl necessary to trigger enhanced criminal penalties for drug sales from 200 grams to nine grams, reflecting the extraordinary potency and deadly nature of the drug that continues to fuel overdose deaths across Arizona communities.

SB 1421 prohibits financial institutions, check cashers, lenders, and foreign remittance providers from accepting certain forms of identification issued to individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States and establishes additional verification requirements for international money transfers.

"President Trump cleaned up the border disaster left behind by Joe Biden, but Arizona is still dealing with the consequences of four years of failed policies," said Senator Rogers. "Fentanyl is still killing Americans, criminal organizations are still looking for ways to exploit our laws, and public safety remains our responsibility. These bills reinforce immigration enforcement, crack down on deadly drug trafficking, and close loopholes that have been abused for far too long. Arizona has led on border security for years, and we're going to keep doing our part to protect our citizens and support law enforcement."

Additionally, SB 1457 expands the uses of Arizona's Advanced Air Mobility Fund to allow the purchase of advanced air mobility vehicles for border security operations, prioritizing counties located along Arizona's international border. The legislation would allow emerging aviation technologies to be deployed in support of surveillance, reconnaissance, and other border-related public safety missions.

"Arizona's border is vast, rugged, and difficult to patrol using traditional methods alone," said Senator David Farnsworth. "New air mobility technology has the potential to give law enforcement and border security personnel another tool to monitor remote areas, respond more quickly, and improve situational awareness. If we're serious about securing the border, we should be willing to embrace innovative solutions that help protect our communities and support those working on the front lines."

Senate Republicans remain committed to advancing policies that strengthen public safety, secure Arizona's border, uphold the rule of law, and protect the citizens they serve.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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