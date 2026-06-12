Senator Finchem Election Integrity Bill Requiring Advanced Security Features on Ballots Awaits Governor's Action

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senator Mark Finchem to strengthen election security and help prevent ballot fraud is now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs' consideration after passing the Arizona Legislature.

SB 1057 requires Arizona election ballots to incorporate multiple advanced anti-fraud security features commonly used to protect sensitive documents from counterfeiting and unauthorized duplication. The bill requires ballot paper vendors to meet nationally recognized security certification standards and mandates the use of at least three security measures, including watermarked security paper, holographic foil, specialized security inks, forensic fraud detection technology, or secure ballot tracking features accessible to voters.

"Arizona voters deserve confidence that every legitimate ballot cast is protected from fraud, counterfeiting, and tampering," said Senator Finchem. "We use advanced security features to protect currency, financial documents, and other sensitive materials. There's no reason election ballots should be held to a lower standard. This legislation brings additional layers of verification and accountability to the election process while helping strengthen public trust in our system."

Senator Finchem has been one of Arizona's leading advocates for election integrity, transparency, and voter confidence, continuing to advance reforms aimed at strengthening trust in the state's election system.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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