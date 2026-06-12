Senator Bolick's Bill Strengthening Victims' Rights Clears Legislature, Heads to Governor

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senator Shawnna Bolick is advancing stronger protections for crime victims after SB 1326 cleared its final legislative hurdle and is now being transmitted to the governor today. The legislation reinforces Arizona's Victims' Bill of Rights by helping ensure victims have meaningful tools to enforce their rights when those protections are violated.

SB 1326 allows a court to order any party who intentionally, knowingly, or with gross negligence violates a victim's rights to pay the victim's reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred while enforcing those rights or remedying the violation. The legislation also applies to juvenile cases and ensures victims are not forced to shoulder the financial burden of protecting rights guaranteed under Arizona law.

"Arizona has some of the strongest victims' rights protections in the nation, but rights are only meaningful if they can be enforced," said Senator Bolick. "When a victim's rights are intentionally ignored or violated through gross negligence, that victim should not be left paying out of pocket to fight for the protections they are already guaranteed under law. SB 1326 helps restore accountability within the justice system by ensuring those responsible for violating a victim's rights can be held financially accountable. Crime victims have already endured enough. They deserve fairness, respect, and a system that takes their rights seriously. This legislation strengthens those protections and reinforces Arizona's longstanding commitment to putting victims first."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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