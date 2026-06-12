SACRAMENTO – The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety (Energy Safety) today issued its decision approving Southern California Edison’s (SCE) petition to amend its previously approved 2026-2028 Base Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) and recently approved General Rate Case (GRC).
SCE made three requests that Energy Safety approved; to reduce its undergrounding targets for 2026, ’27, and ’28, while increasing its covered conductor target for 2026, ’27, and ‘28 to ensure that they can be met given reduced funding through the most recent GRC decision. SCE also asked to remove a program that had no WMP targets. but funding was disallowed in the GRC.
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Energy Safety Issues Decision Approving Southern California Edison’s Petition to Amend 2026-2028 Base Wildfire Mitigation Plan
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