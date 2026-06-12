Who You Gonna Call? - The 1063rd Keep the Wheels Moving Forward

When it's broken and you don't know how to fix it, who are you gonna call? For the Montana Army National Guard, the answer is the Soldiers of the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company. From routine vehicle services to complex repairs and recovery operations, the 1063rd keeps the Montana Army National Guard's fleet running and mission-ready. During annual training at Fort Harrison this June, Soldiers sharpened those skills while being evaluated by First Army on maintenance procedures, inspections, and vehicle recovery operations.

The only nuts on the loose in the motor pool were the lug nuts removed during vehicle services. The steady rat-a-tat-tat of impact guns echoed across the training area, making it sound more like a busy auto shop than a makeshift forward operating base. For Spc. Cade Hatheway of Billings, annual training provides an opportunity to perform maintenance work at a larger scale than he typically encounters throughout the year. "Annual training is the main time of the year we get to fulfill work orders in volume," he said. The skills learned in uniform often carry over into civilian life. Hatheway works as a glazer for a commercial construction company, where the familiarity and confidence he has gained working with tools and equipment directly supports his profession.

Across the motor pool, experienced Non-Commissioned Officers such as Staff Sgt. Clay Ackerman and Sgt. Xavier Strattonhein worked alongside younger Soldiers, sharing lessons learned and helping build the next generation of mechanics. "My goal is for them to be the best mechanics possible so they can be confident and skilled working on their own," Strattonhein said. The unit's mission extends beyond the motor pool. When military vehicles become disabled in the field, the Soldiers of the 1063rd are the ones called to bring them home. During annual training, recovery teams responded to simulated mission requests involving immobilized vehicles and obstacles that required specialized lifting and recovery techniques. Under the supervision of Staff Sgt. Garrett Schroer, teams were timed as they planned and executed each mission, adding a competitive element while measuring efficiency, safety, and proficiency.

Whether performing preventative maintenance, troubleshooting mechanical issues or recovering vehicles from difficult situations, the Soldiers of the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company provide a capability that keeps Montana Army National Guard units moving. Their work may often happen behind the scenes, but it plays a critical role in ensuring Soldiers across the state have the equipment they need when missions call.

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Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO