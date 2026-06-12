Well-Oiled and Well-Earned - 1063rd Soldiers Earn Recognition in the Motor Pool

The steady hum of impact guns and the occasional clatter of tools came to a brief pause during annual training at Forward Operating Base Bighorn when Soldiers of the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company received an unexpected visit from Brig. Gen. Renee V. Dorvall, the Montana Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Travis Gronley, the Montana National Guard's State Command Chief Warrant Officer. As the leaders toured the training area, they met with Soldiers performing maintenance, inspections and vehicle recovery operations—the daily work that keeps the Montana Army National Guard's fleet mission-ready. Their visit offered an opportunity to see firsthand the professionalism, technical expertise and dedication that the Soldiers of the 1063rd bring to the mission every day.

Among those recognized for their contributions were Staff Sgt. Hunter Grover, Staff Sgt. Clay Ackerman and Spc. Carlo Heser, who each received command coins in recognition of their performance and commitment to excellence. While the coins were presented during a surprise visit, they represented something earned long before that moment: countless hours spent troubleshooting problems, mentoring fellow Soldiers and ensuring Montana Army National Guard vehicles are ready when called upon. Though their work often happens behind the scenes, the Soldiers of the 1063rd remain a critical part of the force, keeping units across the state moving forward one repaired vehicle at a time.

Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.