Not Goodbye, Just Auf Wiedersehen - 1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn.

Just two weeks ago, Capt. Hendrik Kuhn of 1. Kompanie Panzergrenadierlehrbataillon 92 (1st Company, 92nd Armored Infantry Training Battalion) arrived in Montana as a new face in a different uniform. In the short time since, he has become a trusted partner, valued teammate, and friend as he trained alongside Soldiers and officers of the 1889th Regional Support Group during annual training.

To recognize his participation and contributions, Maj. Logan Gregg presented Kuhn with a commemorative plaque on behalf of the 1889th RSG. Standing before the formation, Kuhn reflected on his experience with visible pride and gratitude. "I thank you. You have welcomed me into your ranks, and I had so much fun, whether on the range, LandNav, physical training—everywhere," Kuhn said. "I will never forget this. Even though it was only two weeks, it was an incredible two weeks."

During his time with the 1889th, Kuhn immersed himself in nearly every aspect of annual training, participating in events ranging from weapons qualification and land navigation to physical training and leader development. Along the way, he demonstrated the professionalism, adaptability, and leadership that have made the Military Reserve Exchange Program such a valuable partnership between allied nations.

Of course, annual training wasn't all work. During moments away from the training schedule, fellow officers introduced Kuhn to some of Montana's most iconic destinations, including Lewis and Clark Caverns and Yellowstone National Park. He experienced the landscapes, history, and hospitality that make Montana the Big Sky State while building friendships that extend far beyond national borders.

While his time with the 1889th may have been brief, the relationships forged, lessons shared, and memories created will endure long after his return home. On behalf of the Soldiers and officers of the 1889th Regional Support Group, thank you, Capt. Kuhn. We wish you safe travels, continued success, and hope our paths cross again someday.

Auf Wiedersehen, friend.

#WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.