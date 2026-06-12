ICYMI: Chairmen Moran, Bost Introduce Comprehensive Veterans Legislation the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) – chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs – introduced comprehensive legislation to deliver long-awaited improvements to the health care, benefits, and services that millions of veterans, servicemembers, survivors, caregivers, and military family members rely on.
The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act includes dozens of bipartisan, bicameral bills, including the Major Richard Star Act, the Veterans’ ACCESS Act, the Love Lives On Act and the Sharri Briley And Eric Edmunson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act.
“The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act provides comprehensive reforms to improve health care and benefits for millions of veterans, their families and survivors,” said Chairman Moran. “The Major Richard Star Act was first introduced in 2020 and despite now having 79 cosponsors, Congress has failed to pass this legislation in both Democrat and Republican majorities. After weeks of conversations with my colleagues, veteran service organizations, and stakeholders, we now have a path forward to pass this legislation along with numerous other reforms for veterans and their families. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation, so it can be signed into law and we can provide veterans the benefits and care they deserve.”
In 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs proposed a rule to update VA’s Schedule of Rating Disabilities for future beneficiaries seeking service-connection for sleep apnea or tinnitus. These changes would align future ratings with current medical advances, would only apply to future claims, would not reduce existing veterans’ service-connected disability ratings for these conditions and would not eliminate ratings for sleep apnea and tinnitus at large. VA testified in January 2026 that the rule in question would be finalized by October 1, 2026. Rather than let these changes go into effect later this year, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act would codify these changes and redirect the savings from the pending rule change to new benefits and health care for veterans.
A legislative summary can be found here.
A section-by-section that reflects the legislation can be found here.
The full list of bipartisan & bicameral legislation that is included in the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act is based on:
- S. 275/H.R. 740 – the Veterans ACCESS Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Bost)
- S. 1032/H.R. 2102 – the Major Richard Star Act (Sen. Blumenthal/Rep. Bilirakis)
- S. 410 – the Love Lives On Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Hudson)
- S. 506/H.R. 668 – the Coordinating Care for Senior Veterans and Wounded Warriors Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Ciscomani)
- S. 1139/H.R. 1969 – the HOPE for the Brave Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- S.4400 – the Optimizing the VA Workforce for Veterans Act of 2025 (Sen. Moran)
- S. 6988 – the VITAL Act of 2025 (Sen. Moran)
- S. 3466 – the HONOR Act (Sen. Blumenthal)
- S. 800/H.R. 8115 – the Precision Brain Health Research Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- S. 879/H.R. 2148 – the Veteran Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Morelle)
- S. 3988/H.R. 6835 – the Veterans Spinal Trauma Access to New Devices (STAND) Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Bergman)
- S. 3647 – the Disabled Veterans Dignity Act (Sen. Moran)
- S. 1318/H.R. 2701 – the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Wasserman Schultz)
- S. 3119/H.R. 3726 – the Fisher House Availability Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- S. 1533/H.R. 3951 – the Veterans’ Disability Exam Modernization and License Portability Act (Sen. Moran/Rep. Cicomani)
- S. 3436/H.R. 6652 – the Caring for Veterans and Strengthening National Security Act (Sen. Moran/Del. King-Hinds)
- H.R. 3482 – the Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act (Sen. Moran/Rep Barrett)
- H.R. 6047 – the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act (Rep. Barrett)
- S. 749/H.R. 1658 – the Justice for ALS Veterans Act (Sen. Murkowski/Rep. Fitzpatrick)
- S. 3993 – the Reducing Arbitrary Barriers to Apprenticeship Act of 2026 (Sen. Sheehy)
- S. 787 – the VetPAC Act (Sen. Cassidy)
- S. 3303 – the LINC VA Act (Sen. Sullivan)
- S. 831 – the REP VA Act (Sen. Sullivan)
- S. 827 – the Supporting Rural Veterans Access to Healthcare Services Act (Sen. Cramer)
- S. 1868 – the Critical Access to Veterans Care Act (Sen. Cramer)
- S. 2264 – the AVERT Crisis Act (Sen. Blumenthal)
- S. 610 – the Ensuring VetSuccess on Campus Act (Sen. Blumenthal)
- S. 1320 – the Servicewomen and Veterans Menopause Research Act (Sen. Murray)
- S. 607 – the Improving Veteran Access to Care Act (Sen. Hassan)
- S. 3033 – the Improving Access to Care for Rural Veterans Act (Sen. Duckworth)
- S. 3758 – the End Veterans Overdose Act (Sen. Shaheen)
- S. 1441/H.R. 2605 – the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act (Sen. Tillis/Rep Luttrell)
- S. 4137/H.R. 2283 – the RECOVER Act (Sen. Blackburn/Rep. Bost)
- S. 1726/H.R. 1364 – the ASSIST Act (Sen. Tuberville/Rep. Barrett)
- S. 972/H.R. 1872 – the Fairness in Veterans’ Education Act (Sen. Banks/Rep. Jackson)
- S. 1116/H.R. 647/S. 1127/H.R. 1344 – the Ensuring Veterans’ Final Resting Place Act and the Dennis and Lois Krisfalusy Act (Sen. Banks/Rep. Yakym/Sen. Fetterman/Rep. Reschenthaler)
- S. 3138/H.R. 1971 – the Veterans SPORT Act (Sen. Banks/Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- S. 2101/H.R. 3481 – the Delivering Digitally to Our Veterans Act (Sen. Banks/Rep. Barrett)
- S. 1311/H.R. 1039 – the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act (Sen. Banks/Rep. Barrett)
- S. 4304/H.R. 3400 – the TRAVEL Act (Sen. Sheehy/Del. King-Hinds)
- S. 702/H.R. 2426 – the Veterans Mental Health and Addiction Therapy Quality of Care Act (Sen. Cornyn/Rep. Fallon)
- S. 2397/H.R. 6522 – the CARING for Our Veterans Health Act (Sen. Ricketts/Rep. Hamadeh)
- S. 1245/H.R. 2576 – the SAVES Act (Sen. Blumenthal/Rep. Pingree)
- S. 2061/H.R. 6005 – the Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act (Sen. Blumenthal)
- S. 3938/H.R. 1845 – the TAP Promotion Act (Sen. King/Rep. Van Orden)
- S. 778/H.R. 1646 – the Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act (Sen. Rosen/Rep. Underwood)
- S. 1657/H.R. 2137 – the Review Every Veterans Claims Act (Sen. Banks/Rep. Luttrell)
- S. 1308/H.R. 1458 – the Vets Opportunity Act (Sen. Tillis/ Rep. Ciscomani)
- H.R. 1336 – the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act (Rep. Murphy)
- H.R. 1286 – the Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act (Rep. Bresnehan)
- H.R. 1107 – the Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025 (Rep. Womack)
- H.R. 1972 – the START Act (Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 3753 – the Expanding Access for Online Veteran Students Act (Rep. Ciscomani)
- H.R. 785 – the Representing Our Seniors at VA Act (Rep. Kiggans)
- H.R. 6444 – the Blast Overpressure Research and Mitigation Taskforce (Rep. Jackson)
- H.R. 3387 – the ETS Act (Rep. Van Orden)
- H.R. 7683 – the VA Fiscal Management and Modernization Act (Rep. Bergman)
- H.R. 7083 – the Cruise Act (Rep. Barrett)
- H.R. 6549 – the VA Contracting and Procurement Act (Rep. Bergman)
- H.R. 6599 – the Leasing and Infrastructure Act of 2025 (Rep. Smith)
- H.R. 3854 – the Modernizing All Veterans and Survivors (Rep. Valadao)
- H.R. 6993 – the BEACON Act of 2026 (Rep. Bergman)
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