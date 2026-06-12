ICYMI: Chairmen Moran, Bost Introduce Comprehensive Veterans Legislation the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) – chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs – introduced comprehensive legislation to deliver long-awaited improvements to the health care, benefits, and services that millions of veterans, servicemembers, survivors, caregivers, and military family members rely on.

The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act includes dozens of bipartisan, bicameral bills, including the Major Richard Star Act, the Veterans’ ACCESS Act, the Love Lives On Act and the Sharri Briley And Eric Edmunson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act.

“The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act provides comprehensive reforms to improve health care and benefits for millions of veterans, their families and survivors,” said Chairman Moran. “The Major Richard Star Act was first introduced in 2020 and despite now having 79 cosponsors, Congress has failed to pass this legislation in both Democrat and Republican majorities. After weeks of conversations with my colleagues, veteran service organizations, and stakeholders, we now have a path forward to pass this legislation along with numerous other reforms for veterans and their families. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation, so it can be signed into law and we can provide veterans the benefits and care they deserve.”

In 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs proposed a rule to update VA’s Schedule of Rating Disabilities for future beneficiaries seeking service-connection for sleep apnea or tinnitus. These changes would align future ratings with current medical advances, would only apply to future claims, would not reduce existing veterans’ service-connected disability ratings for these conditions and would not eliminate ratings for sleep apnea and tinnitus at large. VA testified in January 2026 that the rule in question would be finalized by October 1, 2026. Rather than let these changes go into effect later this year, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act would codify these changes and redirect the savings from the pending rule change to new benefits and health care for veterans.

A legislative summary can be found here.

A section-by-section that reflects the legislation can be found here.

The full list of bipartisan & bicameral legislation that is included in the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act is based on:

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