Banditos Incorporated Launches Banditosinc.com, Bringing Its Full Industrial and Welding Supply Catalog Across Canada

Banditos Incorporated Ecommerce Website

Western Canada's Blue Collar Superstore brings its full welding and industrial catalog online, now shipping nationwide with business accounts and trade pricing.

We built this for the people doing the work. The new site gives every welder, fabricator, and tradesperson in Canada access to the same products and expertise we deliver to our walk-in customers.” — Dan Debona

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banditos Incorporated, the industrial and welding supply company serving tradespeople across Southern Alberta and British Columbia, today announced the launch of its newly rebuilt e-commerce website banditosinc.com . Built for welders, fabricators, electricians, pipefitters, industrial professionals and DIYers, the newly minted ecommerce site brings Banditos’ full catalog online and will include a built-in trades digital knowledge hub called The Workbench featuring buying guides, product FAQs, and company news.The new website represents a significant investment in Banditos’ digital infrastructure, built on the BigCommerce platform with a full catalog of welding machines, power tools, personal protective equipment, industrial gases, and specialty trade supplies. It is not a checkout button bolted onto a catalog — it is a technical back-end built for the people doing the work. The launch marks the completion of a platform migration and positions Banditos to serve customers across Canada with the same expertise and product access previously available only in-store."We built this for the people doing the work. The new site gives every welder, fabricator, and tradesperson in Canada access to the same products and expertise we deliver to our walk-in customers in Lethbridge, Taber, and Cranbrook — with the same no-nonsense approach we've always taken."— Dan DeBona, President, Banditos IncorporatedAuthorized Dealer Network - The new platform features dedicated brand pages for Banditos' authorized dealer partnerships, including Fronius, Miller, ESAB, Hypertherm, Milwaukee, FLEX, CK Worldwide, Gearwrench, HMT Hole Maker Technology, Norton, Rockmount, Exocor, Watson Gloves, Fireball Tools, Slickman Gloves and CN-Seamless. Customers purchasing through Banditosinc.com receive genuine, warranty-supported products backed by Banditos' team across its three Western Canadian locations.Business Accounts and Trade Pricing - The site is built for how shops actually buy. Businesses can create an account online, apply for payment terms, and — once approved for credit — may qualify for special account pricing built for operations that buy like operations. It is a true B2B supply relationship that scales with the business, not a consumer cart with a coat of paint. Existing Banditos account holders do not need to start over: they can email office@banditosinc.com to receive their login instructions and credentials for the new site.The Workbench Knowledge Hub - Built into the website, The Workbench Knowledge Hub serves the skilled trades community with practical, expert content. It will feature detailed buying guides for high-investment tools and equipment, product FAQs addressing common purchasing questions, and company announcements. Content is written by and for tradespeople, in the direct, no-filler voice Banditos is known for.Three Locations. Canada-Wide Shipping - Banditos Incorporated operates retail and supply locations in Lethbridge, AB (2850 12th Ave N), Taber, AB (5801-C 64 Ave), and Cranbrook, BC (901 Industrial Rd 2). The new e-commerce platform extends the company's reach across Canada with free standard shipping on eligible orders over $199. Freight-shipping items, including welding machines and heavy industrial equipment, are available with rates calculated at checkout."The Workbench Knowledge Hub is where we will put everything we know in writing. Buying guides, FAQs, product news — useful content for the people who use this equipment every day. No fluff. Just trades knowledge from the Blue Collar Superstore."— Dan DeBona, President, Banditos IncorporatedAbout Banditos IncorporatedBanditos Incorporated is an industrial and welding supply company serving tradespeople, fabricators, and industrial operators across Western Canada. Founded in 2014, Banditos carries welding machines, power tools, safety and PPE, abrasives, industrial gases, and specialty trade supplies from authorized brand partnerships including Fronius, Milwaukee, Hypertherm, Miller, ESAB, and more. With locations in Lethbridge, Taber, and Cranbrook, and a national e-commerce presence through banditosinc.com, Banditos is built by the trades, for the trades — for the people doing the work.Contact: Banditos Incorporated | 587-486-9337 | office@banditosinc.com | banditosinc.com— END OF PRESS RELEASE —

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