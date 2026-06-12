CTO and TEMPO Networks Strengthen 20-Year Collaboration to Amplify Caribbean Tourism and Global Storytelling

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, and Frederick Morton, Founder and CEO of TEMPO Networks, sign the strategic partnership agreement in New York during Caribbean Week.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and TEMPO Networks announced a strategic partnership designed to amplify Caribbean tourism, culture, events and storytelling through expanded digital, social media and broadcast collaboration across CTO initiatives and member destinations.The announcement follows the signing of an agreement during Caribbean Week in New York, further strengthening a relationship that dates back to the historic launch of TEMPO Networks in 2005, alongside CTO, at South Street Seaport in New York City. That landmark event, which celebrated Caribbean tourism and culture on a global stage, featured performances by several emerging Caribbean artists, including Rihanna at the very beginning of her international career.Under the new collaboration, TEMPO will provide digital-first editorial coverage, social media storytelling, interviews, highlights and destination-focused content surrounding select CTO events and initiatives. TEMPO has also joined CTO as an Allied Member, further strengthening the network’s long-standing commitment to the Caribbean tourism sector and regional development.Since its launch, TEMPO has worked closely with tourism boards, ministries, festivals and destination partners to help showcase the Caribbean to regional audiences, the global Caribbean diaspora and the broader mainstream market through authentic storytelling, cultural programming, events, promotions and strategic media initiatives.Over the years, TEMPO has partnered with numerous CTO member destinations and tourism stakeholders on campaigns and activations designed to drive visibility, strengthen cultural connection, expand tourism interest and position the Caribbean as a premier global destination.﻿Recent collaborations and initiatives include:• The St. Vincent & the Grenadines partnership surrounding NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth’s ambassador campaign and Caribbean storytelling initiative• Coverage of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ premier festivals including the Crucian Christmas Festival, St. Thomas Carnival, and St. John Celebration• TEMPO Trip destination promotions and giveaways with Barbados and the British Virgin Islands• The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority collaboration on TEMPO’s popular Hot Ones Caribbean series, showcasing St. Lucia’s cuisine, culture and destination appeal through celebrity interviews featuring St. Lucian talent• Tourism, culture and lifestyle storytelling initiatives across multiple Caribbean destinations and diaspora marketsFrederick Morton, founder and CEO of TEMPO Networks, said: “CTO has been an important part of TEMPO’s journey. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are proud to continue strengthening a relationship that for more than two decades has shared a common vision of promoting Caribbean tourism through culture, media and authentic storytelling. We look forward to continuing to work alongside CTO and its member destinations to amplify Caribbean destinations, voices and experiences across the region, throughout the diaspora and within the broader mainstream market.”Dona Regis-Prosper, secretary-general and CEO of CTO, said: “TEMPO Networks has stood with us for 20 years as a powerful voice for the Caribbean. This deepened alliance allows us to shine a brighter light on our destinations, cultures and experiences through innovative media channels, reaching new audiences across the globe.”As part of the collaboration, CTO and TEMPO will also explore opportunities for expanded long-form programming, destination storytelling and enhanced regional promotional initiatives utilizing content captured throughout CTO events and member destination activations.The agreement includes collaboration surrounding major CTO initiatives including the Sustainable Tourism Conference, Caribbean Week in New York, the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), Caribbean Weekend in Miami and other mutually agreed opportunities.About TEMPO NetworksNow celebrating its 20th anniversary, TEMPO Networks is the Caribbean’s premier media and cultural platform, uniquely connecting Caribbean audiences, the global Caribbean diaspora and the broader mainstream market through television, digital media, social platforms, live events and original programming focused on Caribbean culture, tourism, music, lifestyle and entertainment.Since its launch in 2005, TEMPO has remained committed to authentic Caribbean storytelling through media, events, partnerships and original programming that showcase the richness and global influence of the Caribbean.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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