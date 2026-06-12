Paralytic shellfish poison detected at dangerous levels in Hood Canal

For immediate release: June 12, 2026 (26-048)

Contact: DOH Communications

All recreational shellfish harvest in Hood Canal is closed

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is warning residents and visitors not to harvest or consume recreational shellfish from Hood Canal after laboratory testing detected lethal levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) in shellfish samples collected near Union, as well as high levels in surrounding areas.

As a result, all recreational shellfish harvesting is closed in Hood Canal from Foulweather Bluff and Port Ludlow Bay south, including Port Gamble Bay, Quilcene Bay, Dabob Bay, and Mats Mats Bay. The closure applies to clams, oysters, mussels, scallops, and other molluscan shellfish species. Crab and shrimp are not included in the closure.

Mason, Kitsap, and Jefferson County authorities have posted warning signs at public beaches throughout the affected areas.

PSP is a naturally occurring marine toxin produced by a species of algae. Shellfish can accumulate the toxin without showing any visible signs of contamination. PSP cannot be detected by sight, smell, or taste and can only be identified through laboratory testing. Cooking, freezing, or cleaning shellfish does not destroy or remove the toxin.

Symptoms of PSP can develop within minutes to several hours after consuming contaminated shellfish. Early symptoms typically include tingling or numbness of the lips and tongue, which may progress to the hands and feet. In severe cases, PSP can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after eating shellfish should seek immediate medical attention or call 911.

DOH advises the public to always check current shellfish safety advisories before harvesting recreational shellfish. Additional monitoring will continue in impacted areas, and the closure will remain in effect until toxin levels return to safe concentrations. Recreational harvesters can find the latest closures and safety information through the state’s Shellfish Safety Map.

DOH also oversees the safety of commercially harvested shellfish statewide using national standards to classify harvest areas and conducts ongoing monitoring for marine toxins.

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