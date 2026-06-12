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Jake Dear, Chief Supervising Attorney Under Three California Chief Justices, Dead at 69

(Subscription required) Dear spent almost his entire career at California’s high court, helping shape justices’ decisions on the state’s biggest legal issues, from the death penalty to gay marriage to how workers should be classified.

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Jake Dear, Chief Supervising Attorney Under Three California Chief Justices, Dead at 69

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