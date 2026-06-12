HEADQUARTERS NEWS RELEASE

June 12, 2026

Forty-three Members of LSP Cadet Class 108 Graduate Training Academy

Baton Rouge – This morning, the Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 108th Cadet Class, consisting of 43 cadets who have completed their journey to becoming Louisiana State Troopers. The graduation ceremony was hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy at First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

The cadets from across the state began their 23-week training at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on January 4, 2026. During this period, they received comprehensive instruction in areas such as crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal updates, advanced firearms training, leadership skills, and a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, these cadets earned their Louisiana State Police badge today.

With the training academy now complete, the new Troopers will be assigned across the state and will participate in a 16-week field training program under the guidance and supervision of experienced Field Training Officers.

For more information about the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, visit our recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact an LSP Recruiter at [email protected].

Applicants who do not meet the current LSP minimum qualifications are encouraged to explore immediate positions available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. For more information, visit https://www.lsp.org/about/leadershipsections/support/dpspolice/ or email [email protected].

The following is a list of graduates and their respective Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Halie Alexander

Sean Burrell

Ashton Dewey

Lane Foster

Troop B – Kenner

Herbert Franklin

Tyler Frederick

Nicholas Gauthreaux

Adam Sauter

Christopher Watson

Troop C – Gray

Cameron Averitt

Troop D – Lake Charles

Hedgemann Carter

Jesse Fruge

Christian Heyd

Clayton Spears

Troop E – Alexandria

John Boone

Tyler Nelson

William Rymer

Beau Skinner

Troop F – Monroe

Jacob Hamby

Justin Horath

Gentry Johnston

Nickolas Moore

Samuel Parker

Troop G – Bossier City

Joshua Keeler

Isaiah Phillips

Anthony Visciotti

Troop I – Lafayette

Justin Broussard

Morgan Burke

Hannah Charpentier

Dylan Fontenot

Landen Johnson

Michael LaCour

Zoie LaVergne

Blake Martin

Troop L – Mandeville

Olivia Collins

Alexander Kitch

Blake Pellegrin

Cody Pruitt

John Thornhill

Troop NOLA – New Orleans

Giovanni Gonzalez

Eric Hill

Aleksey Posobilov

Matthew Wallace

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]