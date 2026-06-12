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Forty-three Members of LSP Cadet Class 108 Graduate Training Academy

HEADQUARTERS NEWS RELEASE
June 12, 2026

Forty-three Members of LSP Cadet Class 108 Graduate Training Academy

Baton Rouge – This morning, the Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 108th Cadet Class, consisting of 43 cadets who have completed their journey to becoming Louisiana State Troopers. The graduation ceremony was hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy at First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. 

The cadets from across the state began their 23-week training at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on January 4, 2026. During this period, they received comprehensive instruction in areas such as crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal updates, advanced firearms training, leadership skills, and a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, these cadets earned their Louisiana State Police badge today.

With the training academy now complete, the new Troopers will be assigned across the state and will participate in a 16-week field training program under the guidance and supervision of experienced Field Training Officers.

For more information about the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, visit our recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact an LSP Recruiter at [email protected].

Applicants who do not meet the current LSP minimum qualifications are encouraged to explore immediate positions available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. For more information, visit https://www.lsp.org/about/leadershipsections/support/dpspolice/ or email [email protected].

The following is a list of graduates and their respective Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Halie Alexander
Sean Burrell
Ashton    Dewey
Lane Foster

Troop B – Kenner

Herbert Franklin
Tyler Frederick
Nicholas Gauthreaux
Adam Sauter
Christopher Watson

Troop C – Gray

Cameron Averitt

Troop D – Lake Charles

Hedgemann Carter
Jesse Fruge
Christian Heyd
Clayton Spears

Troop E – Alexandria  

John Boone
Tyler Nelson
William Rymer
Beau Skinner

Troop F – Monroe

Jacob Hamby 
Justin Horath
Gentry Johnston
Nickolas Moore
Samuel     Parker

Troop G – Bossier City

Joshua Keeler
Isaiah Phillips
Anthony Visciotti

Troop I – Lafayette

Justin Broussard
Morgan Burke
Hannah Charpentier
Dylan Fontenot
Landen Johnson
Michael LaCour
Zoie LaVergne
Blake Martin

Troop L – Mandeville

Olivia Collins
Alexander Kitch
Blake Pellegrin
Cody Pruitt
John Thornhill

Troop NOLA – New Orleans

Giovanni Gonzalez
Eric Hill
Aleksey Posobilov
Matthew Wallace

Contact Information: 

Trooper Shelby Mayfield 
Louisiana State Police 
Public Affairs Section – Troop A
Phone: (225) 921-1384
[email protected]

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Forty-three Members of LSP Cadet Class 108 Graduate Training Academy

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