Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of June 8, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Wednesday, June 10, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing called "Agricultural Perspectives on the Future of the USMCA." As the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) approaches its scheduled review, the Committee heard testimony from representatives of key agricultural sectors, including dairy, specialty crops, beef, and soybeans, on the agreement’s impact since its implementation in 2020. Witnesses highlighted the importance of the U.S. agricultural trade relationship with Canada and Mexico, which together purchase more than $60 billion in U.S. agricultural products annually and account for roughly one-third of all American agricultural exports.



Appropriations

On Tuesday, June 9, the Committee on Appropriations approved the Fiscal Year 2027 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill during full committee markup. Led by Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt, the measure supports biomedical research, strengthens public health preparedness, advances workforce development, and promotes educational opportunity while ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.



Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, June 9, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a hearing called "On Call for America: Strengthening Access Through Locum Tenens Providers." Locum tenens health care providers—temporary doctors and clinicians who often work as independent contractors—help fill staffing gaps and keep care available when doctors are on leave, retire, or positions go unfilled. Witnesses stressed that flexible work arrangements make it easier for clinicians to serve communities that need them most. For patients, that means shorter waits, better access to doctors and specialists, and more reliable care—especially in rural areas where providers can be hard to find.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Committee on Education & Workforce held a full committee hearing called "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools." Members pressed officials from Chicago, San Francisco, and Loudoun County schools on policies involving gender ideology, parental rights, religious liberty, and radical activism in schools. The hearing highlighted concerns that many districts are prioritizing divisive social agendas over academic achievement, even as national test scores show students continuing to fall behind. Schools exist to educate children—not push political ideologies. Parents, students, and taxpayers deserve schools that stay focused on learning and helping every child succeed.



Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, June 9, the Subcommittee on Energy held a hearing called "Nuclear Permitting Reform: Legislation to Advance Efficient Licensing." Bringing nuclear power online isn’t difficult because of our capabilities – it’s because of burdensome red tape. This hearing focused on a set of bills that would cut harmful regulations and unleash reliable and safe nuclear energy.



Financial Services

On Wednesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing called "Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: Examining Policies to Increase Health Care Transparency." A more affordable health care system starts with transparency. The Health subcommittee examined various legislation to advance the Great Healthcare Plan and give patients clearer information about the cost of care, increase accountability, and help Americans make better informed health care decisions.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing called "Converging Criminal Enterprises: Chinese Money Laundering Networks and Cartel Financing in the U.S. Financial System." The subcommittee, Chaired by Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09), examined the growing partnership between Chinese money laundering networks (CMLNs) and drug cartels and the threat they pose to the U.S. financial system.



Foreign Affairs

H.R. 9086, To amend the Foreign Service Act of 1980 to modify and improve that Act (Lawler)

H.R. 9062, To increase the capacity and effectiveness of the Department in supporting American businesses operating overseas and protecting American industries from adversaries, and for other purposes (Kim)

H.R. 1939, To require the imposition of sanctions with respect to conflict in Sudan, and for other purposes (Meeks)

H.R. 9087, To direct the Secretary of State to take actions with respect to certain foreign affairs matters (Mast)

House Administration

Judiciary

On Wednesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance held a hearing called "Examining Local Needs in Disaster Recovery." The subcommittee, Chaired by Rep. Mike Flood (NE-01), examined the effectiveness of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program and explored opportunities to improve federal disaster recovery assistance.On Friday, June 12, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity held a field hearing called "Examining the Structure of the Federal Reserve System." The task force, led by Task Force Chairman Frank Lucas (OK-03), examined the structure of the Federal Reserve System and the role its regional framework plays in informing monetary policy.On Tuesday, June 9, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a full committee markup on the following bills:On Wednesday, June 10, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing called “Preventing Fraudulent Donations: Transparency, Verification, and Accountability.”On Tuesday, June 9, the Judiciary Committee held a full committee hearing called "The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate, Part II" to examine the role that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has played in distorting civil rights policy in recent years. Additionally, the hearing explored recently released information revealing that the SPLC has funneled money to some extremists, raising questions whether the SPLC has been artificially elevating the domestic extremist threat and misleading its donors.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust held a hearing called "Examining the Sports Broadcasting Act" discussed the Sports Broadcasting Act (SBA) of 1961 and its effect on the modern broadcast market for major sports leagues, particularly looking at the ways in which the distribution of professional sports has evolved since the SBA was first enacted 65 years ago. It will also examine the extent to which the antitrust exemption created by the SBA has been used by the professional sports leagues to harm consumers and whether potential legislative remedies may be needed to address that harm.



Natural Resources

On Tuesday, June 9, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs held a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 6917, To take certain land into trust for the benefit of the Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians (Titus)

H.R. 8473, the Veterinary Services to Improve Public Health in Rural Communities Act (Begich)

H.R. 8954, the Tribal Regulatory Reform Implementation Act of 2026 (Hurd)

H.R. 3276, the Local Communities & Bird Habitat Stewardship Act of 2025 (Dingell)

H.R. 3925, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Land Exchange Act (Obernolte)

H.R. 7882, To provide for the leasing of certain deposits of minerals located within the City of Carlsbad, New Mexico (Stauber)

H.R. 8686, To amend the Military Land Withdrawals Act of 2013 to withdraw and reserve certain public land in the vicinity of Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona (Gosar)

The hearing examined legislation to improve public health and public safety in Indian Country through expanded veterinary services and zoonotic disease prevention efforts, while strengthening tribal economic development by improving regulatory reform implementation and reducing barriers to investment in tribal communities.On Wednesday, June 10, the Committee on Natural Resources held a full committee markup on the following measures:The Committee advanced legislation to improve land management and tribal stewardship, unlock domestic energy production in New Mexico and strengthen military readiness by expanding testing capabilities at the Yuma Proving Ground.

On Friday, June 12, the Committee on Natural Resources held a full committee field hearing on the "Great American Outdoors Act 250." The hearing examined legislation to make historic investments in and modernize our national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian Education facilities, revitalize the economies of rural gateway communities that depend on public lands tourism, and create new recreation opportunities for American families to enjoy. Committee Members heard testimony in support of the Great American Outdoors Act 250 from actor and director Kevin Costner, Arkansas community leaders and Trump administration officials.

Oversight and Government Reform

On Tuesday, June 9, the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses held a hearing called "Amnesty and Chaos: Abuse of U.S. Immigration Policy." During the hearing, members examined how prior presidential administrations and the amnesty lobby have weaponized the U.S. immigration system against Americans, pushed reckless open borders policies and engaged in frivolous litigation to stall enforcement of the law. Members also analyzed current tactics the radical left uses to undermine the Trump Administration’s efforts to strengthen the immigration system and keep Americans safe.



Rules

On Monday, June 8, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

S. 2, the Secure America Act (Sen. Graham)

H.R. 8312, the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act (Sessions)

H.R. 8464, the Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act (Comer)

H. Res. 1335, Condemning actors seeking to defraud the United States Government, and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that governmentwide fraud and improper payment prevention reforms will meaningfully improve the financial prosperity of the United States, and that Federal program eligibility should be verified before payment (Fallon)

Science, Space, and Technology

This week the Rules Committee considered measures designed to fund border security and root out fraud. Rules Republicans discussed the need to support ICE and CBP after Democrat obstruction. Members detailed the extent of sophisticated fraud schemes around the country and the importance of protecting American tax dollars.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "An Overview of the Department of Energy’s Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request." The purpose of this hearing was to examine the Department of Energy’s (DOE) fiscal year 2027 (FY27) budget request to Congress and examine the changing priorities this proposed budget would have on civilian research, DOE infrastructure, and the various other programs at the Department.





Select Committee on China On Monday, Chairman John Moolenaar supported the Trump Administration’s decision to update the list of known Chinese military companies on the Department of War’s 1260H List. The additions include numerous Chinese companies Moolenaar and other congressional leaders requested be added to the list in December (2025). The updated list includes Alibaba, Baidu, BOE, RoboSense, Tianma, Unitree, and Wuxi Apptec.

On Tuesday, June 9, Moolenaar and Ranking Member Ro Khanna introduced bipartisan legislation that would create tax credits to support American magnet production and a domestic magnet supply chain. The Magnets Value Chain Support Act of 2026 would help reshore the magnet supply chain, from rare earth oxide production all the way through to magnet manufacturing and into the motors and defense systems that depend on magnets. This would reduce America's dangerous dependence on China for components essential to economic and national security.



Transportation & Infrastructure

On Tuesday, June 9, the Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee conducted a roundtable called “Shedding Wasted Space: Roundtable on Effective Implementation of Public Buildings Reforms.” Members discussed with federal officials and private sector real estate experts the ongoing implementation of public buildings reforms enacted in 2024, the challenges agencies are facing in efforts to reduce and consolidate their owned and leased space and get rid of unneeded property, and potential solutions to those challenges. At the roundtable, Subcommittee Chairman Scott Perry noted, “The public buildings reforms in WRDA 2024, including the USE IT Act, require agencies to meet at least a 60 percent building utilization rate for the first time. Congress has spoken: agencies must let go of space if they fail to meet that threshold. The last thing we want are excuses, so finding solutions to any hurdles is critical.”

Veterans' Affairs

On Friday, June 12, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight field hearing called “Delivering Quality and Modern Healthcare to Michigan's Veterans and Servicemembers.” Chairman Tom Barrett (MI-07) led an oversight hearing examining the Department of Veterans Affairs’ implementation of the External Provider Scheduling platform and its plan for piloting its Integrated Scheduling solution and how it will impact veterans seeking care in the community. Members from both parties raised concerns that the platform’s effectiveness heavily relies on provider participation and utilization by VA schedulers. Witnesses from VA and GAO testified on progress and next steps in ensuring the platform was being utilized effectively for community care. The subcommittee also heard from local witnesses which included a rural hospital, county veteran service officer, and rural health expert, which touched on how this technology implementation would benefit veterans living in rural communities by increasing opportunities for them to seek care closer to their homes.



Ways and Means

On Tuesday, June 9, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee legislative hearing on Digital Asset Taxation. Expert witnesses urged the Committee to establish clear, modern tax rules for America to remain the “crypto capital of the world.” The eight bills and discussion drafts considered at the hearing address digital asset taxation challenges: clarity of tax treatment for digital asset transactions like mining and staking, parity between digital assets and traditional financial instruments, and administrability of the tax code and reporting requirements for America’s over 50 million digital asset owners. The lack of clear tax rules for common digital asset transactions, like mining and staking, damages U.S. competitiveness and pushes mining and staking activities to foreign countries. Widespread ownership, the explosive growth in the market, and establishment of tax frameworks in other countries means Congress must provide tax certainty for digital assets to maintain American leadership of this technology.



On Wednesday, June 10, the Subcommittee on Social Security and the Subcommittee on Work & Welfare will hold a joint hearing with the Commissioner of Social Security, Frank J. Bisignano. Members of the two subcommittees received an update on the dramatic improvements in customer service for Social Security beneficiaries under the leadership of Commissioner Bisignano. Since fiscal year 2024, wait times on the national 800 number have shrunk from 42 to 7 minutes and wait times at field offices fell 30 percent during the same time period. The Social Security Administration provided retroactive benefits to teachers, firefighters, and other retired public servants months ahead of schedule in the implementation of the Social Security Fairness Act. During the hearing, Republicans reiterated their commitment to protect and preserve the Social Security program for all Americans.

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