Mayor Bowser Activates Extreme Heat Alert, Urges Residents and Visitors to Exercise Caution and Avoid Overheating

(Washington, DC) – Due to high temperatures and humidity levels, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated an Extreme Heat Alert today, June 12, until 8 pm.

The National Weather Service is forecasting air temperatures over 95 degrees. When combined with high humidity levels, the heat index may exceed 105 degrees at times. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 67 degrees.

When the heat index forecast exceeds 105 degrees, the District issues an Extreme Heat Alert and may implement additional resources as needed to support public health and wellness. Temperatures over 95°F can be harmful to those with existing medical conditions and can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Spending long periods of time outside or participating in outdoor physical activity may lead to heat-related illness or injury. Residents are advised to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors who may need help.

If you are concerned about neighbors experiencing homelessness, or to access free, accessible transportation to a low-barrier shelter or day center, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Heat Alerts and Extreme Heat Alerts

During the spring and summer months, the District issues heat-related alerts when the National Weather Service forecasts weather and high temperatures that present a risk to residents, especially those who are outdoors and experiencing homelessness.

A Heat Alert is triggered when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index of 95°F or above in the District.

is triggered when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index of in the District. An Extreme Heat Alert is triggered when the National Weather Service forecasts a heat index of 105°F or above in the District.

Heat Alerts and Extreme Heat Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the District’s public notification system. Residents and visitors can sign up for free email and text alerts at alert.dc.gov.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers are locations across the District where individuals can go to gain respite from the heat. In addition to providing an air-conditioned place to cool off, some cooling centers provide additional services to individuals experiencing homelessness. Facilities serving as cooling centers include low-barrier shelters, day centers, public libraries, community centers and recreation centers, and youth services centers. Find your closest cooling center using the map located at heat.dc.gov.

Low-Barrier Shelters and Day Centers

Low-barrier shelters and day centers for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, provide an air-conditioned and safe place to stay, and offer additional support services and case management. Follow this homeless services link for more information.

Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093, between the hours of 8 am to 12 am, or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours (except where noted):

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter – 1355 New York Avenue NE

801 East Men’s Shelter – 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Men’s Shelter – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Men’s Shelter – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter – 810 5th Street NW

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)

Living Life Alternative LGBTQ+ Shelter – 400 50th Street SE

Access to Day Centers

Day centers provide walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. Entry to the following day centers is permitted on a first-come, first-served basis:

Downtown Day Services Center – 1313 New York Avenue NW (Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm—extended hours during Extreme Heat Alert—and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm)

Adams Place Day Center – 2210 Adams Place NE (Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm)

801 East Day Center – 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE (Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm)

Drop-in centers are also available for youth ages 18-24:

Zoe’s Doors – 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE (open 24 hours)

Latin American Youth Center – 3045 15th Street NW (Monday through Thursday and the 2nd Saturday and Sunday of each month from 9 am to 7 pm, Friday by appointment.)

SAMU – 650 Pennsylvania Avenue SE (Monday through Friday and the 3rd Saturday and Sunday of each month from 9 am to 7 pm)

Sasha Bruce Youthwork – 741 8th Street SE (Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm)

Pools and Spray Parks

When it’s hot out, one of the best ways to cool down quickly is to go swimming or splash around in cold water. The District offers free access to indoor pools, outdoor pools, and spray parks for DC residents, operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

Indoor pools are available year-round across the city. Visit dpr.dc.gov/indoorpools for a full list of locations and hours.

Outdoor pools are open 10 am to 6 pm weekends ONLY through June 21, and will be open six days a week starting Monday, June 22. For locations and schedules, visit dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.

Spray parks across the city are open 10 am to 6 pm weekends ONLY through June 21, and will be open daily starting Monday, June 22. Some spray parks may be offline for scheduled weekly maintenance. To find your closest spray park, visit dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions

Keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the heat:

Drink lots of water: Drink more water, no matter how active you are, and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, because your body will sweat more on hot days.

Drink more water, no matter how active you are, and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, because your body will sweat more on hot days. Rest in cool places: Take frequent breaks in cool, shady areas because your body temperature will increase in the sun.

Take frequent breaks in cool, shady areas because your body temperature will increase in the sun. Keep it cool inside: Use air conditioning if available. Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day to decrease the amount of heat coming inside. During the early morning and late evening, open windows and doors to let heat out and let cooler air in.

Use air conditioning if available. Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day to decrease the amount of heat coming inside. During the early morning and late evening, open windows and doors to let heat out and let cooler air in. Wear loose clothing and sunscreen: Wear protective, loose-fitting clothing and use SPF-15 or higher sunscreen.

Wear protective, loose-fitting clothing and use SPF-15 or higher sunscreen. Take cold showers: Use cold water when showering or bathing to lower your body temperature.

Use cold water when showering or bathing to lower your body temperature. Create makeshift air conditioning: If air conditioning is not available in your home, put a bowl of ice or cold water in­ front of a fan to cool down the blowing air.

If air conditioning is not available in your home, put a bowl of ice or cold water in­ front of a fan to cool down the blowing air. Keep kids and pets cool: Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars, ever, because the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS.

Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars, ever, because the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS. Walk pets safely: Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler. Have your emergency kit handy: Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency.

Get Help with Utilities

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) provides financial assistance, discounts and energy efficiency programs to help with utility bills. Visit the Utility Affordability Programs website or call (202) 737-4404 to learn more.

Know Fire Hydrant Laws

Unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.

Sign Up for CERT Training

Through the District’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), ServeDC provides free training in basic disaster response skills, including first aid, fire safety, and community support during extreme weather. Residents can learn more and sign up for free community preparedness training on the Serve DC CERT page.

Senior Wellness Centers

The Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) operates Senior Wellness Centers where seniors can beat the heat, socialize, and receive senior-specific services. Residents can learn more about Senior Wellness Centers on the DACL website or by calling (202) 724-5626 during regular business hours, or 311 after hours.

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