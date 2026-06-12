Traffic Advisory - Lane Closure Gasparilla Road between Marathon Boulevard and Anchor Road June 15

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 12, 2026) – The northbound right-hand lane of Gasparilla Road between Marathon Boulevard and Anchor Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 15 for Public Works to repair a guardrail.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Jonathan Rodriguez at Jonathan.Rodriguez@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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