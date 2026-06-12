VDOT Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert June 15-21, 2026

LYNCHBURG — Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov.

District-wide activities

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations

Amherst County

Route 1202 (Lynchburg Avenue over Branch Harris Creek) – Bridge closure due to deterioration. A detour is in place utilizing Brooks St., Harrison Ave., Francis Ave., and Route 29 Business. Expected completion September 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Appomattox County

Route 460 Appomattox Bypass (Richmond Highway) - Road reconstruction. Westbound Route 460 has been reduced to one lane and speed limit reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. The Route 460 Bypass off-ramp to Route 24 (Old Courthouse Road) closed the week of June 8 for approximately one week, weather permitting. Signage is in place to direct traffic along the detour. Expect delays. NOTE: An Automated Photo Enforcement system is in place. Maintain proper speed throughout the work zone. Estimated completion December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Buckingham County

Please note district-wide activities above.

Campbell County

Route 43 (Bedford Avenue) from Route 29 Bypass (Wards Road) to Route 29 Business (Main Street) in the Town of Altavista - Latex overlay. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations on Route 43 (Bedford Avenue) daily beginning the week of June 22, weather permitting. Expect delays. Expected completion June 26, 2026.

Route 726 (Mt. Athos Road) - Latex overlay. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations on Route 726 (Mt. Athos Road) nightly from 8 pm to 6 am beginning the week of June 22, weather permitting. Expect delays. Expected completion June 26, 2026.

Route 29 (Wards Road) - Intersection improvement project. The right lane will be closed in the northbound direction from 0.25 miles south of Route 699 (Gladys Road) to 0.1 miles north of Route 699. The right lane will be closed in the southbound direction from 0.26 miles north of Route 699 to 0.66 miles north of Route 699. Expected completion September 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 642 (Mossing Ford Road) over Roanoke Creek - Bridge replacement. The bridge over Roanoke Creek is closed with detour in place to direct traffic. Estimated reopening December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County

Please note district-wide activities above.

Halifax County

Route 501: Huell Matthews Highway from Route 744 (East Hyco Road) to Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) - Safety improvements. Shoulder widening, rumble strips, and guardrail replacement project. Lane closures expected. Estimated completion December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Lynchburg

Route 29 Northbound Business Lynchburg Expressway bridge over the James River, CSX Railroad, NS Railroad, and Concord Turnpike - Bridge repairs. Expect temporary lane closures to Northbound Route 29 Business Lynchburg Expressway daily beginning the week of June 15, weather permitting. Expect delays. Expected completion June 26, 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Nelson County

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) - Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place.

Route 623 (Myndus Road) - Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion late June 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Pittsylvania County

Route 629 (Piney Grove Rd.) - Culvert replacement. Piney Forest Rd. will be closed to through traffic from Route 900 (Glenland Rd.) to Route 630 (Watlington Rd.) starting Monday, May 4. Expected completion end of June 2026.

Route 817 (Mountain Drive) - Bridge closure. The bridge over Turkeycock Creek is temporarily closed. A detour is in place. Expected completion December 2026.

Route 311 (Harville-Saunders Parkway) - Road widening project. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations. Expected completion November 2027.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County

Please note district-wide activities above.

About the district

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward, and the cities of Lynchburg and Danville.

For more information, visit VDOT’s website at vdot.virginia.gov. View traffic information at 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).