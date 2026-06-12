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80 candles, one costly record: Trump’s legacy of waste and chaos

President Donald Trump is no stranger to retaliatory executive actions, exorbitant corruption, attempts to silence his critics on social media and in the press, and a long list of costly wrongdoing. From vanity arches, birthday cage fights, luxury jets, donor clubs, ballrooms, crypto cash grabs, and taxpayer-funded payout schemes, Trump’s record has come at an unprecedented cost to taxpayers and communities in every corner of our nation.

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80 candles, one costly record: Trump’s legacy of waste and chaos

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