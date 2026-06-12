Former Defense Acquisition Expert Releases A Comprehensive Examination of Whistleblower Retaliation - Ken Pedeleose

K Pedeleose _ Press - Evrima Chicago

New book by Kenneth M. Pedeleose explores decades of experiences evolving debate surrounding lawfare and institutional transparency.

"This book was written to preserve an extensive historical record and encourage public discussion regarding transparency, efficiency, accountability, and the treatment of whistleblowers.” — Kenneth M. Pedeleose

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and former Department of Defense industrial engineer Kenneth M. Pedeleose has released The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare, a detailed nonfiction work that examines whistleblower experiences, defense acquisition practices, administrative proceedings, and the broader public conversation surrounding government accountability.

Drawing upon more than three decades of professional experience within the U.S. defense acquisition system, Pedeleose presents what he describes as an extensive evidentiary record documenting his observations, professional disputes, administrative proceedings, and concerns regarding oversight mechanisms within federal institutions.

The book spans events from the 1970 dismissal of noted Pentagon whistleblower A. Ernest Fitzgerald through developments extending into 2024, offering readers a historical and contemporary perspective on issues of transparency, procurement oversight, and public-sector accountability.

According to Pedeleose, the work is intended to serve as both a personal account and a broader examination of how administrative systems respond when employees challenge institutional decisions. Throughout the book, the author explores topics including defense contracting, whistleblower protections, personnel actions, procurement methodologies, and the role of oversight agencies within the federal government.

"The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare was written to preserve an extensive historical record and encourage public discussion regarding transparency, efficiency, accountability, and the treatment of individuals who raise concerns within large institutions," said Pedeleose.

A significant portion of the book focuses on the author's experiences as a Subject Matter Expert supporting contract negotiations and cost analysis activities involving major defense programs. Pedeleose argues that greater transparency and stronger oversight mechanisms are necessary to protect taxpayer interests and strengthen public trust in government institutions.

The publication arrives at a time when discussions surrounding government efficiency, public accountability, whistleblower protections, and institutional transparency continue to receive significant public attention across political and policy circles.

Beyond its examination of federal acquisition systems, the book seeks to contribute to broader conversations about administrative law, organizational accountability, and the balance between institutional authority and individual dissent.

Published in 2026, The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare is available through major online booksellers and digital platforms.

Book Details

Title: The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare

Author: Kenneth M. Pedeleose

Genre: Government & Public Policy / Whistleblower Memoir / Political Nonfiction

Format: Paperback, Hardcover, and Digital Editions

Publication Year: 2026

Availability

Amazon Listing for *The Cost of Weaponized Government and Lawfare*

eBay Listing for *The Cost of Weaponized Government and Lawfare*

Google Books Preview of *The Cost of Weaponized Government and Lawfare*

About Kenneth M. Pedeleose

Kenneth M. Pedeleose is a former Department of Defense industrial engineer and defense acquisition specialist who served in multiple technical and analytical roles throughout his federal career. His work included contract cost analysis, pricing evaluations, and technical support for acquisition negotiations. Through his writing, Pedeleose seeks to encourage discussion regarding transparency, accountability, procurement reform, and whistleblower protections within public institutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.