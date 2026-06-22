Attorney Scott DeSalvo Wins Chicago Security Guard Assault Case Other Firms Declined

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Recovery for man injured by convenience store security guard on Chicago's Near North Side; attorney also launches free negligent security legal guide.

Two witnesses against one man with a hazy memory due to a head injury, and no offer. That is exactly the kind of case that deserves a real investigation by a real lawyer, not a rejection letter.” — Scott D. DeSalvo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago personal injury attorney Scott DeSalvo has settled a negligent security claim on behalf of a man who was attacked by a security guard at a neighborhood convenience store on Chicago's Near North Side — a case another law firm had previously declined to take. The terms of the settlement are confidential, but the recovery was several times greater than the client had anticipated when he first sought legal help, and all of his medical bills were paid in full.The case illustrates a category of injury claim that many victims never pursue: assaults committed by the very security personnel hired to keep the public safe.The client suffered a head injury in the attack that impaired his memory, making it difficult for him to recount exactly what had happened. Two witnesses gave accounts that contradicted his. A law firm he consulted before contacting DeSalvo declined the case, concluding there was too little evidence to fight with — including surveillance video the firm believed could not be recovered. The insurance company offered nothing."Two witnesses against one man with a head injury, and no offer on the table — that is exactly the kind of case that deserves a real investigation, not a rejection letter," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "When someone is hurt by a person in a security uniform, they often blame themselves or assume no one will believe them. The evidence is usually out there. You have to go get it."DeSalvo's office conducted its own investigation and assembled the proof the earlier evaluation said was out of reach — including recovering the surveillance video. After extended negotiations with the insurer, DeSalvo delivered a final settlement demand on the eve of filing suit, accompanied by a copy of the lawsuit he was prepared to file. The case settled shortly after.Negligent security claims arise under Illinois premises liability law in two ways: when a property owner fails to take reasonable steps to protect visitors from foreseeable criminal acts, and when security personnel themselves — guards, bouncers, or loss prevention officers — injure the people they are supposed to protect. In the second category, Illinois law can hold the business, the property owner, and the security company accountable for excessive force and for negligent hiring, training, or supervision of guards.To help injury victims understand these claims, DeSalvo has published a free educational guide at desalvolaw.com explaining both types of cases, who can be held responsible, and what evidence matters. The guide explains when victims need a negligent security lawyer in Chicago , why a criminal conviction of the attacker is not required to bring a civil claim, and why being partly blamed for an altercation does not automatically defeat a case under Illinois comparative negligence law. A premises liability lawyer in Chicago for nearly three decades, DeSalvo writes and publishes his legal resources personally, without requiring readers to provide contact information."People hurt by security guards talk themselves out of calling a lawyer every day," DeSalvo said. "I publish these resources so injured people can understand their rights whether they hire me, hire someone else, or handle things on their own. Nobody should give up on a legitimate case because the first answer they got was no."Every case is different, and past results do not guarantee or predict the outcome of any future matter.DeSalvo represents injury victims throughout Chicago, Oak Brook, Cook County, DuPage County, and the surrounding Illinois communities. Injured people can reach the Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC 24 hours a day at 312-500-4500 or at desalvolaw.com. Consultations are free, and there is no fee unless the case is won.About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including Oak Brook, Cicero, and surrounding communities. A graduate of the Trial Lawyers College, DeSalvo personally authors all client resources — including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw.com — with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him. He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate and has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026.

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