'The Kugel Law Firm launches sober ride campaign to coincide with the World Cup'

"As New York and New Jersey prepare to host the World Cup, DWI defense law firm is offering free Uber credits to fans who pledge not to drink and drive"

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York and New Jersey welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, The Kugel Law Firm is proud to launch its World Cup Sober Ride Campaign, a community safety initiative designed to encourage responsible transportation choices and help prevent impaired driving during one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in the region.The campaign invites soccer fans throughout the Tri-State area to take a pledge to choose a sober ride home during World Cup matches and watch parties. Participants who take the pledge may receive a $15 voucher toward an Uber ride, helping remove barriers to making a safe transportation decision when celebrating with friends and family.The pledge and additional campaign information are available at:For The Kugel Law Firm, the campaign reflects a mission that extends beyond the courtroom: taking something bad and making it a force for good."As DWI/DUI defense attorneys, we see firsthand how one decision can alter the course of someone's life," said Rachel Kugel, founder of The Kugel Law Firm. "We zealously advocate for individuals charged and do so without any judgment but, the best defense is one you never need. The World Cup gives us a unique opportunity to turn our experience into something positive for the community."With millions of visitors expected to travel throughout New York and New Jersey during the tournament, the firm hopes the initiative will encourage fans to plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and get home safely."The World Cup is about bringing people together," Kugel said. "We want fans to enjoy every moment of the excitement, energy, and camaraderie that comes with this historic event. If providing a ride credit helps someone choose a rideshare instead of driving after drinking, then we've helped create a safer outcome not only for that person, but for everyone sharing the road."The Kugel Law Firm has long been committed to serving the communities of New York and New Jersey. Through the World Cup Sober Ride Campaign, the firm hopes to contribute to a safe and memorable tournament while reinforcing a simple message: great celebrations should end with everyone getting home safely.The campaign is available for a limited time during World Cup matches and qualifying watch-party events throughout the Tri-State area. Fans are encouraged to visit the campaign webpage, take the pledge, and learn more about eligibility requirements.About The Kugel Law FirmThe Kugel Law Firm is a premier DWI/DUI defense law firm serving clients throughout New York and New Jersey. Founded by attorney Rachel Kugel, the firm is dedicated to protecting clients' rights and providing serious defense without judgment. They are guided by the belief that difficult situations can become opportunities for growth and positive change, The Kugel Law Firm works every day to help good people move forward and build better outcomes while using the best defense strategies to minimize or eliminate legal difficulties for their clients.Media ContactThe Kugel Law Firm(212) 372-7218admin@thekugellawfirm.com

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