United States Seeks Mexico’s Review of Alleged Denial of Workers’ Rights at Newmont Minera Peñasquito, S.A. de C.V.

WASHINGTON – The Office of the United States Trade Representative has invoked the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism (RRM) in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to review whether workers at Newmont Corporation’s Minera Peñasquito, S.A de C.V. (Newmont Peñasquito), located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico, are being denied the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining. The United States has suspended liquidation of unliquidated entries of goods from the Newmont Peñasquito facility, which produces gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The facility also imports auto parts into the United States.

Background

The United States Trade Representative and the Secretary of Labor co-chair the Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement (ILC). On May 13, 2026, the ILC received an RRM petition from the Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores Mineros, Metalúrgicos, Siderúrgicos y Similares de la República Mexicana (Los Mineros), a Mexican labor union. The petition alleges that Newmont Peñasquito has violated workers’ rights by retaliating against workers for engaging in union activity, including through unlawful dismissals. The ILC reviews RRM petitions that it receives, and the accompanying information, within 30 days.

After conducting this review, the ILC determined that there is sufficient, credible evidence of a denial of rights enabling the good faith invocation of enforcement mechanisms. As a result, the United States Trade Representative has submitted a request to Mexico that Mexico review whether workers at Newmont Peñasquito are being denied the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining. Mexico has 10 days to agree to conduct a review and, if it agrees, 45 days from today to complete the review.

A copy of the request for review can be found here.

A copy of the letter to the Secretary of the Treasury can be found here .

Information about previous requests can be found here .

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