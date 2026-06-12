Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Dan Boggus and Matt Silbernagel and the reappointment of Clarence “Steven” Munz to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees.

Dr. Dan Boggus

Dr. Boggus is a Physician with Aegis Medical Group. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the American and Florida Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Boggus earned his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of South Florida.

Matt Silbernagel

Silbernagel is the Area Contract Manager for Meta Platforms, Inc. and an Attorney and Counsel for Nardella & Nardella, PLLC. Active in his community, he has served on the Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization Community Advisory Committee and was the President of the Florida Bar Eminent Domain Committee. Silbernagel earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Barry University.

Clarence “Steven” Munz

Munz is the Owner and Operator of Galaxy Home Solutions, Inc. and 5M Livestock Company. A veteran of the United States Army and active in his community, he is the founder of The Villages Pop Warner Football League. Munz is the recipient of the 2012 Mid-Market Governor’s Business Expansion Award, presented by former Governor Rick Scott.



These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.