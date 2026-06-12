Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nine to the Florida Southwestern State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of J. Keith Arnold, John Dulmer, and Dewayne Moore and the reappointment of Julia du Plooy, Kristina Heuser, Eviana Martin, Lisa Metcalfe Swinto, Denise Murphy, and Danny Nix to the Florida Southwestern State College District Board of Trustees.

J. Keith Arnold

Arnold is the Principal of J. Keith Arnold & Associates. Previously, he was elected as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, serving as the youngest Majority Leader in state history. Active in his community, Arnold has served as the President of the Edison Pageant of Light, the Vice Chair of the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida, and as a member of the Catholic Community Foundation for the Diocese of Venice and Villa Francisco.

John Dulmer

Dulmer is a Project Manager for Jacobs Engineering. Active in his community, he is a member of the American Planning Association and the Florida Floodplain Manager Association. Dulmer earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Alabama and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Memphis.

Dewayne Moore, DPT

Moore is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Dewayne Moore Foundation. Active in his community, he is a member of the Southwest Florida Rotary Club. A veteran of the United States Navy, Moore earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology science and his master’s degree in physical therapy from San Diego State University and his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of California, Berkeley.

Julia du Plooy

Du Plooy is the Owner and Independent Contractor of Julia du Plooy, LLC. Active in her community, she serves as the President of the Lake Okeechobee Business Alliance. Du Plooy earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Kristina Heuser

Heuser is a Trial Attorney with the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. Previously, she served as Senior Litigation Counsel with Liberty Counsel, the Owner and Attorney for the Heuser Law Firm, P.A., and Legal Counsel for the American Constitutional Rights Union. Heuser earned her bachelor’s degree in government from Georgetown University and her juris doctor from Brooklyn Law School.

Eviana Martin

Martin is an Attorney with the Martin Law Firm, P.L. Active in her community, she is a member of the Lee County Bar Foundation Board of Directors. Martin earned her bachelor’s degree from Barry University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Lisa Metcalfe Swinto

Swinto is the Southwest Florida Regional Director of Associated Builders & Contractors Gulf Coast Chapter. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Gulf Coast University Construction Management Advisory Board. Swinto earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Duquesne University and her master’s degree in business administration from Point Park University.

Denise Murphy

Murphy is the General Manager of The Players Club & Spa at Stock Development Associates. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida and Collier County Chambers of Commerce. Murphy attended Florida Southwestern State College, Southern New Hampshire University, and Cornell University.

Danny Nix

Nix is a Commercial Realtor at Keller Williams Peace River Partners and the Company Owner of Nix Commercial Group. Active in his community, he is currently elected as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 75. Nix earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Western Governors University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.