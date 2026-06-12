MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Representative Bill Posey

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Thad Altman, Chair, Brevard Board of County Commissioners

Rob Medina, Mayor, City of Palm Bay



FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, June 12, 2026

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Representative Bill Posey



On May 9, 2026, Former U.S. Representative Bill Posey passed away at the age of 78. Former Representative Posey began his career serving in several local roles in Rockledge, Florida before serving in the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate. In 2009, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Florida’s 8th Congressional District until 2013. He was subsequently elected to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District and served until 2025. Former Representative Posey lived an honorable life of service and always displayed his unwavering dedication to the citizens of Florida. Our prayers go out to his family.

To honor Former Representative Bill Posey, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, Brevard County Courthouse, and Palm Bay City Hall from sunrise to sunset on June 13, 2026.