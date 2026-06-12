Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Additional Days Off for State Employees as America Celebrates 250 Years of Independence
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 2, 2026, and Monday, July 6, 2026, in celebration of Independence Day weekend, which this year marks America’s 250th anniversary of its independence.
“America’s 250th anniversary is a historic milestone and an opportunity to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and enduring principles that established the United States as the freest and most prosperous nation in the world,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As Florida leads the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration, I am pleased to provide state employees additional time to celebrate our country’s founding, participate in America 250 events, and spend time with family and friends honoring the blessings of liberty that generations of Americans have fought to preserve.”
State offices will be closed on Thursday, July 2, and Monday, July 6, in addition to the regular state holiday observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 3. These office closures will create a five-day holiday weekend and will benefit nearly 100,000 employees in the State Personnel System.
The additional holiday time reflects Florida’s commitment to recognizing this once-in-a-generation milestone and providing state employees with the opportunity to participate in celebrations taking place across the state and nation.
Throughout 2026, Florida is commemorating America’s 250th anniversary through educational initiatives, community events, historical exhibits, and celebrations that honor the founding of our nation and the principles of freedom, self-government, and individual liberty. As part of these efforts, Florida is encouraging citizens to learn more about the people, events, and ideas that shaped the United States and continue to inspire future generations. Floridians can find more information at America250FL.com, the state’s official hub for the Semiquincentennial celebration.
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