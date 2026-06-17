First CT-153 Juno Helicopter Arrives at Southport, Marking Beginning of New Era for RCAF Pilot Training

CT-153 Juno Helicopter in its new Southport hangar CT-153 Juno Helicopter in its new Southport hangar CT-153 Juno Helicopter in its new Southport hangar

KF Aerospace is proud to welcome the first CT-153 Juno helicopter to Southport, Manitoba, marking a major milestone in the Future Aircrew Training program.

The arrival of the first CT-153 Juno at Southport represents far more than the delivery of a new aircraft, it marks the beginning of the next chapter in military aircrew training in Canada.” — Gregg Evjen, President of KF Aerospace

SOUTHPORT, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KF Aerospace is proud to welcome the first CT-153 Juno helicopter to Southport, Manitoba, marking a major milestone in the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program and the next generation of pilot training for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The arrival of the first Airbus H135 helicopter, designated the CT-153 Juno by the RCAF, represents the beginning of a new training fleet that will support the development of Canada’s future rotary-wing aircrew. The aircraft will support ongoing development of the new FAcT training ecosystem, and the critical ‘train the trainers’ work that is required, prior to student-use of the aircraft in the years ahead.

KF Aerospace has acquired the fleet on behalf of SkyAlyne, a joint venture between KF Aerospace and CAE for the FAcT program, and will provide engineering, airworthiness support, and overall site management support from its Southport operations. Canadian Helicopters Limited (CHL) will provide aircraft maintenance and in-service support while operating the rotary-wing training program. Together, these capabilities will ensure the CT-153 Juno fleet is ready to support the next generation of Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter pilots.

The CT-153 Juno fleet will serve as the Advanced Flying Training – Rotary Wing platform within FAcT, providing training for future RCAF helicopter pilots in areas including basic rotary-wing flying, advanced instrument flight procedures, and tactical mission preparation.

"The arrival of the first CT-153 Juno at Southport represents far more than the delivery of a new aircraft, it marks the beginning of the next chapter in military aircrew training in Canada," said Gregg Evjen, President of KF Aerospace. "For decades, our team has proudly supported the Royal Canadian Air Force through pilot training programs delivered from Southport. As we transition from CFTS to FAcT, we are honoured to continue that legacy by providing the aircraft and long-term support that will help prepare future generations of Canadian military pilots. Everyone who trains on this fleet will contribute to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the RCAF for years to come."

The CT-153 Juno was selected by SkyAlyne, the joint venture of CAE and KF Aerospace responsible for delivering the FAcT program, to meet the evolving operational and training requirements of future RCAF rotary-wing aircrew. The aircraft are manufactured by Airbus Helicopters’ Canadian facility in Fort Erie, Ontario, before being delivered into service.

"The successful arrival of the first Juno helicopter demonstrates the strength of collaboration across the FAcT enterprise," said Kevin Lemke, General Manager of SkyAlyne. "Together with KF Aerospace, CAE, Airbus Helicopters, the RCAF, the Government of Canada, and others in our team, we are delivering a modern training capability that will support Canadian military aviation for decades to come."

Southport will serve as the home base for the Juno fleet and future rotary-wing training operations under FAcT. Deliveries of the remaining eighteen aircraft will continue into 2028 as the program FAcT program transitions to become the Royal Canadian Air Force's single, integrated aircrew training solution.

FAcT represents a long-term investment in Canada's military aviation capability, bringing together industry and government partners to deliver world-class training for RCAF pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers, and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators.

About KF Aerospace

Founded in British Columbia in 1970, KF Aerospace is Canada's largest commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul provider and a leading provider of military pilot training and aviation support services. Through its operations across Canada, KF Aerospace delivers innovative aviation solutions to commercial, government, and military customers while supporting the development of Canada's future aviation workforce.

For more information, contact: media@kfaero.ca

Learn more: www.kfaero.ca

About SkyAlyne

SkyAlyne is the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force. SkyAlyne is a team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation industry experts assembled from across Canada, working to prepare the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew. SkyAlyne was formed in 2018 as a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace, two Canadian aviation, training, and defence leaders. The partnership was built to jointly answer the call for the Government of Canada’s FAcT program. In 2023 SkyAlyne was named the preferred bidder, and in 2024, was officially contracted to partner with the RCAF and deliver the FAcT program.

Learn more: www.SkyAlyne.ca



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