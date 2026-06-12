Consumer Protection Reminds the Public to Safely Store Over-The-Counter Medications, Only Use Medications as Instructed

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection is reminding the public to safely store all medication, including over-the-counter medications such as Benadryl, anti-diarrheals and cough syrups, to prevent accidental ingestion and misuse.

DCP is urging parents to talk to their children about the importance of following proper dosing instructions provided on medication packaging or by a medical professional.

The department has also advised pharmacies across the state to share information with patients about safe storage and proper dosages of all prescription and over-the-counter medications. Pharmacists should be alert for unusual purchases of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, as well as sleep aids such as Unisom and ZzzQuil, particularly by customers who are under the age of 18 and individuals purchasing large quantities of the medication.

“Diphenhydramine, most commonly associated with Benadryl, is an important over-the-counter medication that, when used properly, can help with allergic reactions and related symptoms,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “But it is important to only use these and all over-the-counter medications according to package instructions and store them safely to prevent accidental ingestion and misuse, which can have serious health consequences.”

To safely store prescription and over-the-counter medications, consumers should:

Keep medications in their original containers.

Store medications out of sight and out of reach of children and pets.

Use a locked cabinet, lockbox or safe to keep medications secure, especially if someone in the household has a substance use disorder or a history of self-harm.

Periodically go through medications and safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications.

For more information on how to safely store and dispose of medications, please visit the department website at https://portal.ct.gov/dcp/knowledge-base/articles/drug-control/patients/safe-storage-and-disposal.

For questions or concerns related to over-the-counter or prescription medications, please email DCP.DrugControl@ct.gov or call 860-713-6065.