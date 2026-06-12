Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Michael John Martinez Areinoff to Pima County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Michael John Martinez Areinoff to the Pima County Superior Court. Mr. Areinoff has served as Associate General Counsel for the Tucson Unified School District since 2021 and previously served as legal counsel for the district from 2008 to 2010. His experience also includes extensive criminal law practice, first with the Pima County Public Defender’s Office and later with the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the District of Arizona. He has also taught numerous courses in legal writing and criminal law and procedure at the University of Arizona. “Throughout his career, Mr. Areinoff has dutifully served the people of Pima County,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “His skills as an attorney and his dedication to public service and access to justice demonstrate that he is well prepared to be a judge, and I wish him all the best as he takes on this new role.” Mr. Areinoff’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joan L. Wagener.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.