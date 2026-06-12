Fort McCoy community honors Army’s 251 years of service during birthday celebration

Soldiers, family members, veterans, civilian employees, contractors, recruits, and community members gathered June 12 at McCoy's Community Center to celebrate the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army during a day of events recognizing the Army's enduring legacy of service, sacrifice, and readiness.

The celebration followed the Army Birthday 5K Run–2-Mile Walk held earlier in the day, which drew nearly 350 participants and helped launch Fort McCoy's observance of the Army's birthday.

“We had about 350 people, just short of 350 people today, which is one of the larger runs that we've had,” said Scott Abell, director of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “Thank you all for coming out for that.”

Following the run and walk, attendees gathered at McCoy’s Community Center for a traditional Army birthday celebration that included a cake-cutting ceremony, remarks by installation leaders, an enlistment ceremony for future Soldiers, a free lunch, and live entertainment by the 204th Army Band.

Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Walter McCall opened the ceremony with an invocation that reflected on the Army's history and the contributions of those who serve and support the force.

“We gather today here at Fort McCoy with our hearts full of gratitude and pride to celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Army,” McCall said. “We give thanks for this great nation and for the men and women who have answered the call to defend it.”

McCall also recognized the service of veterans and retirees, and the important role played by Army families, civilians, and contractors.

“We pause to honor the veterans and the retirees here today among us,” McCall said. “We thank them for their legacy of service, their courage, and the sacrifices they made to build the foundation of freedom that we enjoy today.”

Representing the Fort McCoy Garrison command team, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder welcomed attendees and emphasized the installation's role in supporting Army readiness.

“Here at Fort McCoy, we see the Army’s legacy every day as we train Soldiers throughout COMPOS 1, 2, and 3,” Holder said. “We couldn’t do that without the dedicated Soldiers and civilians that we have working here and the contractors we have working here on post to make that happen.”

Holder noted that the Army’s birthday is an opportunity for everyone who supports the mission to celebrate their shared contributions.

“As we celebrate today’s 251st birthday, all of us should celebrate because we are all part of this team,” Holder said. “We want to thank you for being here and enjoy this time together and this fellowship.”

A highlight of the celebration was an enlistment ceremony in which several future Soldiers took the oath of enlistment, formally committing themselves to service in the United States Army. Before administering the oath, Holder invited current and former service members in attendance to stand and reaffirm their commitment alongside the recruits.

The ceremony linked the Army's newest generation of Soldiers with a tradition of service that began more than two and a half centuries ago.

The Army birthday is observed annually on June 14, commemorating the establishment of the Continental Army by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775.

Faced with growing conflict between the American colonies and Great Britain, delegates authorized the creation of a unified military force from colonial militia units already engaged in fighting around Boston. The following day, Congress unanimously selected George Washington of Virginia to serve as commander in chief.

From the beginning, the Army evolved from a small force of citizen-Soldiers into the world's premier land force, serving the nation through the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, two world wars, the Cold War, and numerous operations around the globe.

The U.S. Army traces its origins to June 14, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Army to defend the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. More than two and a half centuries later, the Army continues to defend the nation, support allies and partners, respond to crises, and maintain readiness for operations worldwide.

McCall reflected on that legacy during his invocation.

“As we reflect on 251 years of duty, resilience, and honor from the battlefields of the Revolutionary War to today’s complex missions, we ask that you continue to guide our leaders with wisdom,” McCall said.

The Fort McCoy celebration provided an opportunity for members of the installation and surrounding communities to honor the Army’s history while recognizing the Soldiers, veterans, Army civilians, family members, and community supporters who continue to contribute to the Army's success today.

The event concluded with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony, fellowship among attendees, live music by the 204th Army Band, and a shared meal as the Fort McCoy community celebrated the Army’s 251st birthday together.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”