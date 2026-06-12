Senior enlisted advisor reflects on America’s 250th milestone

FORT LEE, Va.–Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande is the Defense Contract Management Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the director, Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford.

He is also an advocate for military and civilian personnel. He joined the agency nearly three years ago. Akande enlisted in the Air Force in 1998. His military career is centered in aircraft avionics. He has two associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force. Akande received his first associate degree in Applied Science in Avionics System Technology in 2012, and his second in Education and Training Management in 2014. He earned a Professional Management Certification in 2014. In addition, Akande earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Park University this year.

His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

Akande is proud to serve his country and recently reflected on what the United States’ 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence meant to him.

Q1. This is the United States’ 250th signing of the Declaration of Independence. What do you want to remind others regarding how special our nation is and has accomplished over the years? A1. I want us to remember the sacrifices of those who came before us and commit ourselves to the advancement of our nation. We have come a long way, and we can only go further together.

Q2. What does freedom mean to you? A2. Freedom to me means the ability to express yourself and to pursue your life goals in your own way. The key take away is “your own way.” This brings about choice. Simply put, the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental right of humanity.

Q3. What made you join the military? A3. I joined the military because of my belief in wanting to serve my country. Through service, you acquire knowledge, impact knowledge and collaborate in the quest of making things better. I saw the military as the basis for establishing growth, as it presents an opportunity that couples technical abilities with leadership through a structure that is well defined.

Q4.Do you want to highlight any of your military honors or assignmentsduring your military career? A4. One of my greatest honors during my military career was my selection as the Air Force’s Military Training Instructor of the Year in 2016. I had a passion for making people and processes better, and amidst doing what I enjoy, I earned the 2016 Air Forces’ MTI of the Year honors.

Q5. Have others in your family served in the military? A5. My older brother also served in the Air Force for 21 years. He was an aircraft maintenance manager. He retired in 2021 and has been working as a defense industry contractor since then.

Q6. As we celebrate America’s 250th signing of the Declaration of Independence, how can DCMA continue to support our nation and warfighters? A6. Our awesome professional workforce at DCMA must continue to find creative ways in their daily operations to ensure the delivery of quality products to our warfighters. Additionally, we should continue to hone the new organizational structure as we strive for efficiency in the way we organize and present our data to decision makers.

Q7. Why is DCMA more vital than ever? A7. In the current state of the world, our workforce is vital. We are critical to the success of the military services and our allied partners. From the personnel that manage the agency’s budget to those on the factory floors, the effort that every member provides daily is invaluable to the success of the entire agency.

Q8. DCMA celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. What have you learned from working at the agency? Why are acquisition insight and oversight important? A8. I learned that change is inevitable. The restructuring that brought about the Systems Command and the Geographic & Systems Support Command has been a game changer. Yes, there is still work to be done, but taking that first step proves to me that we are all striving to provide the best service to our customers in the most cost-effective and efficient way, while also improving the accuracy and the speed of delivery of our data. Without insight and oversight, decision making will be flawed and that can be detrimental to our warfighting abilities.

Q9. What else do you want others to know about DCMA? A9. DCMA is a far-reaching organization. DCMA is multi-functional, and there are so many sectors for them to learn about. Pick a sector and let’s start there for a while. I am amazed by the various missions of the agency, and its workforce. The workforce is truly unique!

Q10. Why is your position and the DCMA team important to our nation’s warfighters? A10. In my capacity as the senior enlisted advisor, I get to see strategic-level planning and executions, and merging that with the senior leadership intent, the team and I support these established initiatives to best posture the warfighters. It is an evolving process, and we must stay atop of changes as they come.

Q11. Are there any historical books or programs that you would like to recommend? A11. When it comes to books, I would recommend “Leaders Eat Last” by Simon Sinek and “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant.

Q12. What are some of your favorite places to visit in the United States and why? A12. I like to visit the coastlines of California, Oregon, and Washington on the West Coast of the United States. It’s something about the scenery that stands out. Nothing against the coastline of the eastern United States, but the western coastline seems untapped, making it have a more natural appeal.

Q13. How do you plan to commemorate and celebrate Independence Day this year? A13. I will have a barbecue celebration at a park with my family and friends. While doing that though, I always have in mind what that day signifies, and not only to us as a country, but to the world.