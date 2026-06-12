Class 56 graduates from Wisconsin Challenge Academy

MAUSTON, Wis. - A corps of 91 cadets became the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy’s 56th graduating class June 10, following a drill team performance and formal commencement ceremony at the Mauston High School gymnasium in Mauston, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy was established in 1998 as a nontraditional education program for at-risk 16 to 18-year-olds. Youth participants are introduced to new values, skills, goals and knowledge to one day succeed as productive members of our society.

Attendees train for approximately five months at Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army Reserve installation and total force training center near Tomah.

The graduation ceremony marked each cadet’s successful completion of the academy's first two training phases: the pre-challenge phase and residential phase. The pre-challenge phase is an initial two-week trial period. Academy staff members pay close attention to each candidate and determine if they have the physical, mental and social discipline required to successfully complete the program. At the end of the trial period, motivated candidates are then selected to enroll in the residential phase and become cadets.

The ceremony began with remarks from the academy’s director, retired Brig. Gen. Joni Mathews, who has led the program since April 2022. She served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard from 1986 to 2022 and retired as Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army.

“Class 56….over the past 22 1/2 weeks, you have gained another family… not only your brothers and sisters sitting alongside you, but all of us who helped you along the way. The support from our communities, families and friends has been incredible,” said Mathews.

Over time, the academy’s 56th graduating class gained thousands of Facebook engagements. Their progression through the program was documented via livestream, and thousands of loved ones tuned in to offer their encouragement and support.

“They continued to watch as you challenged yourself and overcame your fears as you rappelled down the 55-foot rappel tower, ran 5 miles, walked 10 miles during the honor road march, and enjoyed seeing you having fun during some of the character development classes, learning the different careers at the career fair, spending time with your mentor, learning archery, and so much more,” said Mathews.

Class 56 brought the Challenge Academy’s total number of graduates to 5,136 cadets.

Each year, the academy presents an award to one high-achieving cadet with exceptional performance throughout the five-month course. Cadet Aideliz Villalobos was selected as this year's distinguished honor graduate and offered her parting remarks on behalf of class 56.

“Cadets, if you are ever struggling in life and you can’t feel that motivation—can’t see the next steps in life—commit to the positive changes we learned about ourselves while being at the Challenge Academy,” said Villalobos.

“We all were lost five months ago before starting at the academy, and in the future there will be times we will find ourselves lost again. But the difference in the future is that we have the experience of discipline, integrity, courage, honor and commitment to help us find our way to the right path and ultimately the best destination.”

Each of the graduating cadets earned or will receive their high school equivalency diploma along with seven additional college credits. 28 of the cadet graduates have already made the commitment to enlist in one of our six United States military branches.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, took the stage and presented all 91 graduation certificates and acknowledged the cadets for their achievements.

“You’ve proven something by being here and persevering through this step. You’ve proven you can push through challenges. You’ve proven you can grow, and you've proven that you can take control of your own story,” said Strub.

“So today, stand tall, stand proud and know this – Wisconsin believes in you. We all believe in you. But what matters most is that you believe in the purpose that brought you here and the purpose that will carry you forward. Congratulations class 56. Step in to what comes next with clarity, courage and with purpose. The future is out there, and it’s now ready for you.”

Each graduating cadet will now advance to the post-residential phase, the academy's third and final training tier. The graduates will transition back to their home communities and continue working with their designated mentors from phase two, ensuring their cadet stays aligned with their new life skills and morals.

“As you leave the academy, continue making choices that move you toward your goals. Surround yourself with people who support your success, and never stop striving to become the best version of yourself,” said Mathews, relaying her final statement to the cadets.

“Be proud of what you’ve accomplished, be excited about what lies ahead and above all else, never let your character fade.”

For additional information about the Wisconsin Challenge Academy, including guidelines for enrollment, visit: https://challengeacademy.org